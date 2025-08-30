MoESD plans national training for teachers ahead of Cambridge Curriculum

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) is preparing a national teacher training program as Bhutan transitions toward the Cambridge Curriculum, an internationally benchmarked framework designed to promote critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

MoESD stressed that the reform does not replace Bhutan’s national curriculum but integrates international best practices while keeping education rooted in Bhutanese values and traditions.

A ministry official said the curriculum review is underway across all levels to ensure it remains relevant, up to date, and aligned with global standards. Major revisions will be seen in Classes IX to XII, where subjects are being streamlined to reduce overload and strengthen core competencies. Foundational changes will also be introduced in lower grades to ensure smoother progression.

New textbooks and learning resources will be phased in, and details will be shared once the review is completed and teachers are fully oriented.

MoESD underlined that teacher preparedness is central to the reform’s success. “We are developing a national training plan to equip teachers with the skills to promote active learning, creativity, and problem-solving, moving away from rote memorisation,” the ministry stated.

The plan will cover both rural and urban schools to ensure equity, giving all teachers access to similar training opportunities. With stronger teacher capacity, MoESD expects classrooms to become more engaging, interactive, and responsive to diverse student needs.

The Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) is also redesigning the national assessment framework to move away from memorization. Students will increasingly be evaluated on application of knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

A new grading system is under development, with details to be announced later. Importantly, BCSEA qualifications will be internationally recognized, enhancing graduates’ access to higher education abroad and improving job prospects in competitive markets.

The Cambridge Curriculum will be introduced in phases starting in 2026. During the first year, the ministry will closely monitor teacher readiness, classroom practices, availability of learning materials, and student engagement.

A structured feedback system will allow schools and teachers to report challenges directly, ensuring that adjustments can be made in real time. “The approach will remain adaptive and responsive,” MoESD noted.

Education experts point out that curriculum reform is more than just textbooks, it requires a cultural shift in learning. For Bhutan, adopting Cambridge standards is expected to foster innovation, practical problem-solving, and 21st-century skills while staying true to Bhutan’s identity.

The ultimate goal, MoESD said, is to produce graduates better prepared for higher studies, employment, and the complexities of a fast-changing world.