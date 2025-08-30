Govt reinforces zero-tolerance on misuse of TikTok and online gambling

Share Facebook

Government reinforces zero-tolerance on misuse of TikTok and online gambling

The government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on the misuse of TikTok and the rising trend of online gambling, warning that repeated offenders will now face prosecution.

Responding to questions during the Meet-the-Press session on 29th August 2025 the Minister for Home Affairs, Tshering, said while TikTok and similar platforms serve as tools for creativity, talent-sharing, and communication, their misuse poses serious risks to society, influencing behaviors and leading to harmful consequences.

To curb such practices, the Department of Law and Order issued a notification on 17th July 2024 urging users to refrain from spreading hatred, creating social disharmony, inciting civil unrest, or engaging in acts that threaten emotional and physical well-being.

The notification also reminded people not to post defamatory remarks, indecent content, or socially unacceptable acts online, which have increasingly become sources of public nuisance.

Lyonpo Tshering clarified that these restrictions are not aimed at restricting freedom of speech but are grounded in laws enacted by Parliament.

He said that the provisions under the Penal Code of Bhutan section 209, 317 and 458, the Information, Communication and Media Act 2018, section 429 and the Rules and Regulations on Content 2019, collectively criminalize online harassment, indecent exposure, defamatory remarks, incitement of civil unrest, and gambling on digital platforms.

Highlighting the government’s shift from cautionary measures to stricter enforcement, the Home Minister announced that eleven repeat offenders involved in illegal online gambling will be prosecuted.

“Enough warnings and chances have been given. Please don’t misuse online platforms for gambling and hurting others, it violates the law,” Lyonpo said, stressing that fines and penalties will follow for those who continue to ignore the rules.

Government data reveals the scale of the problem, with Telegram emerging as the dominant hub for online gambling operations. Of the 476 gambling activities identified in various platforms, 422 cases were linked to Telegram, far outnumbering TikTok with 40 cases, WeChat with 11, and WhatsApp with just one. These platforms have been used to conduct illegal games such as dice, teer, wheel of luck, and card games, despite explicit prohibitions under Bhutanese law.

The Home Minister reiterated that the government’s approach is guided by the principle of safeguarding social harmony, ensuring responsible online behavior, and maintaining public trust in digital spaces. With stricter measures now in place, the authorities expect the crackdown to curb misuse and restore online platforms to their intended purpose of creativity, communication, and connection.