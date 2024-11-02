MoIT allocated Nu 350 million for monsoon restoration efforts

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) allocated Nu 350 million for emergency maintenance efforts this year, including monsoon restoration and roadblock clearance.

This budget represents an increase from previous years, driven by the inclusion of dzongkhag roads into the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) road network.

The allocated funds cover a range of activities, such as deploying machinery for roadblock and landslide clearance, snow removal, river dredging, and restoring monsoon-damaged infrastructure.

MoIT shared that they recognize the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events due to climate change. The ministry has developed a proactive approach to monsoon damage restoration, including thorough studies of all critical landslide-prone road sections and solutions, at the same time exploring funding requirements.

As per DoST, “Some critical sections, like I-slip and Khigodhen, have been stabilized through support from Green Climate Funds, while Reotala is still in the process of implementing control measures. However, since roadblocks largely depend on the intensity and duration of rainfall, predicting exact locations are very difficult.”

Therefore, the department follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as a proactive approach.

Assessment teams are deployed to identify vulnerable areas and propose resilient structures. Personnel and machinery are strategically stationed at key locations to ensure rapid response to emergencies. Essential materials for reconstruction are also pre-positioned.

The department is implementing projects to address specific needs, including proper drainage systems for effective water management to prevent road damage from waterlogging, low-cost slope stabilization structures like timber crib walls in vulnerable areas, river training works and protection walls to safeguard infrastructure from scouring and flood damage, and flood-resistant culverts such as RCC slab, RRM walls and other structures.

Roadblock information is shared through the departments Facebook page and the Bhutan Roadwatch App, providing updates on road closures, expected clearance times, and alternative routes.

While budget constraints are always a consideration, the department prioritizes the most critical restoration needs through a systematic allocation process. The department is also actively developing in-house expertise and skills to address future challenges.

The department shared that the Roadblock Information Report for fiscal year 2023-2024 reveals that landslides and flash floods, both caused by heavy rainfall, are the main cause of road blocks in Bhutan.

This year, a significant number of the 343 roadblocks were reported, 223 were due to landslides and 57 were due to debris flow.

The department remains committed to improving long-term infrastructure resilience and ensuring the safety and accessibility of Bhutan’s road network by continuing to evolve its monsoon restoration plans, and to address the evolving challenges posed by climate change.

The expenses for road maintenance will only go up in the coming years given the impact of climate change and more extreme weather events. For example Bhutan saw a very rainy October resulting in many blocks.