RBP arrests 33-year-old man for rape of minor

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has arrested a 33-year-old man as a suspect in a case involving the rape of a minor in Thimphu. The victim, who was underage at the time of the incident, has since turned 18 and gave birth to the suspect’s child.

The case came to light following an initial complaint made by an informer. The victim’s family had decided to adopt the child under the care of the victim’s sister.

The case was officially reported to the police on 18 October 2024.

Following further interrogations of the victim and her family, the suspect was identified and arrested on 21 September. Subsequently, the suspect admitted to having had an extramarital affair with the victim, and having met several times.

The suspect stated that their last meeting occurred in September 2023, and he was informed by the victim’s parents in mid-July of this year that she had given birth to his child.

Following this revelation, he and his father visited the victim’s house to discuss the situation and reached a mutual agreement.

The suspect has been detained for further investigation.