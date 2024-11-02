Growing concerns over high taxi fares in country: Commuters call for solutions

Share Facebook

Commuters across the country are voicing growing concerns over exorbitant taxi fares, with complaints about inconsistent pricing and lack of enforcement of official rates becoming increasingly frequent. Once an occasional issue, the problem has become more pronounced, particularly on local routes where passengers are often unaware of the correct fares. While some passengers acknowledge the financial difficulties faced by taxi drivers, the absence of clear regulations and widespread awareness of fare rules has led to calls for solutions that ensure fairness for both passengers and drivers.

Sangay, a resident of Samdrup Jongkhar, recently experienced being overcharged first hand. He was charged Nu 200 for a taxi ride that should have cost Nu 150, but being new to the area, he accepted the driver’s fare without question.

“Without hesitation, the driver said Nu 200. I later found out the official rate was Nu 150. While it didn’t stop me from using taxis, it left me with a bad impression regarding transparency,” Sangay said.

Similarly, Tshering Choden, a Thimphu resident, recounted a similar experience. She was charged Nu 150 for a ride from town to Kawajangsa, despite knowing the official fare was Nu 120.

“In a rush, I didn’t argue and paid the higher fare,” she said.

According to Tshering, overcharging is especially common on routes such as Motithang, Pamtsho, and Jungshina, where shared taxis are difficult to find.

“Drivers often justify the higher fare by saying there’s no shared service or assuming newcomers don’t know the rates,” she added.

The commuters expressed their frustration with drivers imposing their own fare rates despite the existence of official regulations.

“It’s frustrating when drivers disregard the system and set their own rates. There’s a system to ensure fairness, but it’s often ignored,” Sangay said.

Overcharging appears to be more frequent on local routes where taxis are scarce or during times of high demand. Tshering noted that taxi drivers often overcharge passengers who are unfamiliar with the area, and in some cases, drivers even refuse rides if passengers aren’t willing to pay the inflated fare.

“If they can’t convince you to pay the higher fare, they simply refuse to take you,” Tshering said.

She also pointed out that drivers sometimes claim that the distance is longer than expected, or that the road conditions are poor, as justification for charging extra.

“Some drivers charge more because they say they’ve never been to the location or because it’s late and there are fewer passengers,” he said.

One of the major obstacles to addressing overcharging is the lack of awareness among passengers about how to report such incidents. Both Sangay and Tshering admitted they had never reported being overcharged, largely due to uncertainty about the reporting process.

“I haven’t heard much about how to report overcharging. It would help if there was more awareness about this,” Sangay said.

Similarly, Tshering also said, “Even if we want to report it, we don’t know who to contact. People usually avoid reporting because there are enough taxis around to negotiate with, and who has the time to report?”

Despite the Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA) having fare regulations in place, enforcement appears inconsistent. Both commuters suggested that stricter enforcement and better visibility of passenger rights and fare rates are necessary to curb the problem.

Routes Prone to Overcharging and Drivers’s Strategies

Certain routes in Bhutan, particularly where taxis are less frequent, are notorious for overcharging. Tshering mentioned that local routes without shared taxis, such as Motithang and Pamtsho, are more prone to drivers charging above the standard fare.

“Some drivers also refuse rides if passengers aren’t willing to pay the extra amount,” Sangay said.

Pema, a resident in Pamtsho, shared, “I’m not sure of the exact fare to Pamtsho, but there’s a common drop-off point at Dokdola shop. If we need to go beyond that, the drivers charge Nu 200, which I find quite unfair. I can’t argue with them, and sometimes they even demand Nu 250 or 300, claiming that’s what others pay.”

“Another issue we face is that even if we request to be dropped at Pamtsho, the taxi drivers often stop at Jungshina market and refuse to go further. If I ask them to drop me closer to Pamtsho on the highway, where I can take a short route home, they charge an additional Nu 40, claiming they need to make a U-turn at the Pamtsho-Taba bridge. I feel this is an unreasonable excuse, but since most commuters seem to accept these demands, I have no choice but to comply,” she added.

The commuters all agreed that these are not the only locations where taxi drivers’ overcharge. They mentioned that there are many other routes where this happens.

Most of the commuters believe that authorities, such as the BCTA, need to take a more active role in regulating taxi fares and making official rates more visible to the public.

“If metered taxis are too much to ask for, at least make an official fare list public. That alone would help a lot,” Sangay said.

Tenzin, another Thimphu resident, also shared his experience, pointing out that overcharging is a widespread issue, especially for people new to the city.

“When I moved to Thimphu, my relatives immediately warned me about taxi fares and overcharging. It’s something people talk about,” he said.

One solution many commuters support is the introduction of metered taxis or ride-hailing Apps, which could address the problem of fare inconsistencies and overcharging.

Sangay voiced his support for these options and said, “I would definitely support metered taxis or Apps like Druk Ride. Meters bring transparency and ensure both passengers and drivers get a fair deal and to add more routes.”

While overcharging is undoubtedly a concern, Tshering acknowledged that taxi drivers face challenges in making a living. “I understand that they need to earn, but overcharging isn’t the right solution. There needs to be a balance,” she said.