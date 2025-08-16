Parents lack of knowledge on sign language affect deaf children

Share Facebook

Sign language plays a crucial role in bridging the communication gap for persons with hearing impairments and ensuring their meaningful participation in society. It is not merely an alternative form of communication but an essential language that allows deaf individuals to express themselves, access information, and engage socially.

In Bhutan, the Wangsel Institute for the Deaf in Paro has been at the forefront of promoting sign language education and providing specialized learning opportunities for students with hearing impairments.

During this paper’s recent visit to the institute, staff shared that efforts are being made not only to teach the students, but also to encourage families to become more involved in the learning process.

According to the Principal of the school, one of the most pressing challenges is the communication barrier between parents and their children, as some parents are still reluctant or unable to learn sign language.

This lack of shared communication affects the children’s ability to interact freely at home and hampers their emotional connection with their families. The principal emphasized that parental involvement in learning sign language is critical for the children’s development and well-being. He noted that greater awareness and training for parents could help address this gap and ensure better support for the students both in school and at home.

In a conversation with the school’s Inclusive Coordinator, Sonam Choden, the communication barrier has resulted in numerous challenges for the students. “Home is a place where children learn; however, if they have no one to communicate with at home, they become lonely and eventually handicapped,” she said.

She mentioned that language is the most fundamental tool for emotional interaction and growth. Moreover, while the school provides a supportive learning environment, children still need similar support at home for their overall well-being.

The Inclusive Coordinator also noted that the lack of parental involvement and communication directly affects children with deafness, as they miss out on proper guidance and support beyond the school environment. She highlighted that while the school strives to provide comprehensive education and care, the absence of reinforcement and interaction at home can limit the child’s overall development and confidence.

When asked whether the school has observed differences in the progress of children whose parents use sign language at home compared to those who do not, Sonam Choden said there is a significant gap. “There’s a huge difference in terms of behaviors and academic performance of the children,” she said.

She added, “Only an effort from the school cannot make it possible; there should be a joint effort. I have noticed that children whose parents are aware of sign language perform well academically; their understanding level is higher, and their interaction improves.”

The additional support at home has shown to enhance the child’s overall knowledge and learning, demonstrating the importance of parental involvement in sign language education.

Currently, the Wangsel Institute for the Deaf has 111 students enrolled, but approximately 10 percent of their parents which is approximately 11 parents, are reported to be familiar with sign language.

Sonam Choden noted that the school provides support and initiatives to encourage parents to learn sign language. She mentioned that parents are encouraged to utilize resources such as the Bhutan Sign Language App and compact discs that contain instructional videos on sign language. “We also stay extra hours on Fridays and Mondays after school to teach parents sign language,” said Sonam.

According to her experience, Sonam Choden stated that the primary reason parents are not learning sign language is not related to their educational level, as sign language is essentially a system of hand gestures. “Some parents are unable to learn sign language because of their daily work commitments,” she said. She further added, “Many are farmers or civil servants who cannot skip their main source of income, as it forms their daily livelihood.”

Sonam Choden further noted that parents who are familiar with sign language are mostly housewives or shopkeepers who can manage their businesses alongside learning. Moreover, she said that some parents have even relocated their homes closer to the school so that they can attend sign language lessons and better support their children’s learning and development.

To date, the school has not made learning sign language mandatory for parents. Sonam Choden explained that the school does not have the authority to enforce it. “They are adults and can make their own decisions. If we make this mandatory, there is a high risk of tensions or conflict within the family,” she said.

“As a parent, myself, child development is very important, and there should be extra initiative. If there is a milestone in growth and development, I think there will not be a difference between children with deafness and hearing,” Sonam Choden said.

As the school’s Inclusive Coordinator, she urges parents to come forward and actively participate in their child’s learning to ensure better development and well-being.