Greenhouse brings comfort and self-reliance to isolated Lunana station

Rinchen Jurmey Dorji 6 days ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 1,022 Views

In the windswept, snow-laden heights of Lunana, life is a constant test of endurance. The staff at the Flood Warning Station (FWS) live and work here 365 days a year, facing extreme cold, fierce winds, and short, volatile growing seasons made even harsher by climate change. Supply routes are unpredictable, and fresh food is a rare luxury.

Determined to break free from these limits, the team built a greenhouse,  not just to grow vegetables, but to secure their own food supply year-round. In a place where farming outdoors is nearly impossible for most of the year, the greenhouse means leafy greens in the middle of winter and a more varied, nutritious diet. “It gives us a sense of independence we never had before,” said one FWS staff member.

The structure serves a second purpose that is just as valuable. In its sheltered warmth, staff have created a place for showers and baths, a small comfort that makes life in such isolation more bearable.

For the people of FWS Lunana, the greenhouse is more than a building,  it is proof that resilience can be grown, even in the harshest terrain.

