RBP proposes Nu 95 mn for CCTV cameras with AI features for Safe City and Neighborhood project

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A project called ‘Safe City and Neighborhood’ is being proposed in the 13th FYP under RBP with an indicative outlay of Nu. 95 million.

The initiative aims to enhance public safety and security through the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras with AI features in Thimphu Thromde, its periphery, and other major towns across Bhutan.

Dasho Sonam Wangdi, Ministry of Home Affairs secretary during the 5th Meet the Press shared that the ministry acknowledges that despite of having several cameras installed at various locations in Thimphu Thromde, it is not adequate enough in terms of coverage.

The existing surveillance cameras have been helpful in deterring and detecting crimes, and new cameras are being installed wherever necessary.

Also, HPM, during the presentation of the draft 13th Five Year Plan has directed the RBP to study the requirements of CCTV in Thimphu and increase the budget allocation for CCTVs.

“If we are to meet the objectives and targets of reducing crimes, the CCTVs are the utmost requirement and non-negotiable. This would also immensely contribute to our national key objective of ensuring safe and livable human settlement in all Dzongkhags with Thimphu-Paro capital region ranked among top livable cities in the world,” he added.

Further he said the ministry encourages private individuals and property owners to install surveillance cameras for their own safety and security, highlighting the recent case of a 13-year-old girl in Pamtsho where private CCTV footage played a crucial role in crime detection.

Building upon the success of the Safe City Solutions Project launched in 2016, the RBP has installed approximately 114 CCTV cameras across Bhutan, reflecting the commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for its residents.

The 13 FYP allocates Nu 650 mn separately for RBP and crime prevention. For the Gelephu Mindfulness City, crime prevention there is Nu 286 mn. However, to stop and prevent substance abuse, or any crime prevention, if need be an additional budget will be allocated, for the safety and security of every individual in the country.

This latest investment underlines the government’s dedication to fulfilling His Majesty the King’s vision of a safe, clean, and beautiful place to live in.