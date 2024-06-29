Home Secretary explains executive order mandating use of national language

Share Facebook

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay has issued an executive order mandating that all official in-country meetings be conducted in the national language, Dzongkha. This measure aims to promote and preserve the national language across governmental operations.

The executive order stipulates that if international participants are present at any meeting, translation services should be provided to ensure effective communication. Additionally, it mandates that all official correspondence to be written in Dzongkha.

“Although similar orders to promote and use Dzongkha have been issued many times in the past, challenges persist,” said the Home Secretary Sonam Wangyel during the fifth meet the press.

“The main reason for reissuing this order is to maintain the standard of Dzongkha as it has been in the past. The executive orders serve as reminders in daily work and seek support from the public. It’s the role of the Home Ministry to ensure these orders are implemented, and they have accepted the necessity of these directives.”

The order also references a historical mandate: in 1993, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, recognizing the importance of preserving and promoting the national language, issued a Royal Decree mandating that all government offices draft their plans and policies in Dzongkha. Despite this decree, challenges in the consistent use of Dzongkha have persisted over the years.

The Home Secretary acknowledged that while challenges are expected in the implementation of these orders, the government is optimistic. “We are Bhutanese; there is no one who cannot speak Dzongkha. All we require is a reminder to use it in public settings.”