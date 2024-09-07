Schools in Thimphu assess student well-being in survey

Share Facebook

To address the growing concerns surrounding student mental health and the alarming rise in youth suicides, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), in collaboration with the Thimphu Thromde, launched a Situational Analysis Survey across schools in Thimphu conducted from 26 to 31 August 2024.

The initiative aims to provide early intervention by gathering data-driven insights into the mental and emotional well-being of students.

According to them, a similar survey conducted in 2022 for over 24,000 students in Thimphu Thromde revealed issues like socio-emotional struggles, academic stress, and other underlying issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. The findings allowed schools to carry out various targeted interventions, and support mechanisms leading to improvements in student engagement, emotional resilience, and well-being leading to positive learning outcomes.

They have also mentioned that students in Thimphu schools will be selected to participate this year with consent from their parents.

Several schools have responded positively to the initiative, with principals noting the importance of such measures, in understanding and addressing the underlying issues faced by students.

Changzamtog Middle Secondary School is among the schools that have welcomed the survey positively.

According to the school’s principal, students in classes Pre-Primary (PP) to three are being assisted by their class teachers to comprehend the questions posed in the survey.

The school reported strong support from parents, who have readily provided their consent for their children’s participation.

The principal of Loselling Middle Secondary School shared similar response, stating that the survey has been progressing smoothly, with no significant issues reported thus far.

“For the lower classes who might find it hard to understand, their class teachers, along with the wellbeing teachers, are helping them. If their parents are uneducated, their closest guardians are asked to assist. And for students without parents, we have sought consent from their guardians,” said the principal.

The principal further emphasized on the importance of the initiative, noting that it serves as an early warning system to identify and address the emotional and psychological challenges that students may be facing. “Without such interventions, everything is based on assumptions and hearsay. Suicide cases are alarming, and this survey can help us take proactive measures,” the principal added.

The growing trend of families migrating to Australia has also been highlighted as a contributing factor to emotional distress among students.

Several school principals voiced, “As more parents move abroad, particularly to Australia, there might be emotional problems among students. This type of survey is crucial in helping us check the mental status of these children and offer them the support they need.”

Debsi High School, which does not fall under the Thromde, said they did not receive the Situational Analysis Survey this year, but acknowledged the importance of such initiatives.

The school’s principal mentioned that they are regularly advised by MoESD to implement similar programs to monitor their students’ mental health.

“We have a mentor-mentee system in place, and a focal person who serves as the school’s counselor,” the principal stated.

MoESD and Thromde’s Situational Analysis Survey is being viewed as a significant step towards safeguarding the mental well-being of students in Thimphu. As the data from the survey is collected and analyzed, it is expected to guide future interventions and policies aimed at reducing the incidence of youth suicides and improving overall student well-being.

During the 7th Meet-the-Press session, the Minister of Education emphasized that 14 programs have been implemented to ensure that schools are safe spaces for students, and to promote their holistic development beyond academics.

The initiatives aimed at creating safer school environments include the Mentor-Mentee program, the establishment of Anti-Bullying Programmes, and the involvement of Peer Helpers.

To promote the all-rounded development of students beyond academics, the programs include Ethical Teaching, Scouts, Physical Activities, and Youth Engagement initiatives during school vacations.