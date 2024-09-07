Battery cases particularly domestic violence still tops in Thimphu

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

As of 31 August 2024 battery cases, particularly domestic violence (DV), still tops the crime chart in Thimphu. The Royal Bhutan Police record show 148 cases of DV reported in Thimphu.

So far in the year, a total of 558 criminal cases were recorded in Thimphu, with the highest cases recorded in TPS at 249, STPS at 170 and NTPS at 139.

A break down of the cases is as follows; TPS recorded 37 criminal cases in January, 28 in February, 33 in March, 16 in April, 29 in May, 32 in June, 34 in July and 40 in August.

Top five crimes were battery with 57 cases, larceny 40, battery (DV) 31, burglary 28 and MOP 16.

STPS recorded a total of 170 criminal cases so far in the year, 28 cases in January, 31 in February, 28 in March, 22 in April, 18 in May, 13 in June, 19 in July and 11 in August.

Top five crimes were DV with 52 cases, MOP 23, burglary 21, larceny 21 and battery 11.

NTPS recorded a total of 139 criminal cases, 12 cases in January, 20 in February, 12 in March, 13 in April, 17 in May, 16 in June, 35 in July and 14 in August.

Top five crimes were DV with 65 cases, larceny 18, burglary 11, battery 11 and harassment 8.