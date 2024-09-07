Parents of Gyalsups express gratitude to His Majesty

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Youths also look forward to their turn

In response to the launch of the Gyalsung program, this paper reached out to members of the public to gather their voices, uncovering personal stories and heartfelt reactions that highlight the thoughtful impact of this program.

Dhendup, 52, who owns a shop in Thimphu, mentions that he has already sent his daughter, who was eligible for the Gyalsung program.

He explained that as soon as he saw the news about Gyalsung’s registration, he sat down with his daughter and encouraged her to join.

When asked about his daughter’s readiness, Dhendup said, “She has always been an ideal daughter. When I discussed the Gyalsung program with her, she was enthusiastic and agreed to participate.”

Dhendup admits that sending his daughter away for the first time was emotionally difficult, saying, “I have never sent my daughter away from me. On top of that, sending her to join Gyalsung made my heart ache. But I thought to myself that this program, a vision of His Majesty The King, would help my daughter develop mentally and physically. Since this is His Majesty’s project, I have complete trust in His Majesty, and I believe my daughter will return with a deeply patriotic spirit.”

He adds, “I want to thank His Majesty for continuously providing opportunities for our children that we never had. The best way I can repay His Majesty is by encouraging my other two sons to join Gyalsung when they are eligible and by being a supportive parent.”

Similarly, Tenzin Yangdon, 45, shares that her son has joined the first cohort of Gyalsung.

She recounts that her son initially wanted to continue his studies and enroll in college rather than join Gyalsung. “I told him that I wouldn’t force him to join Gyalsung. His academic marks were good, and we expected he would get accepted into one of the colleges. However, as time went on, he mentioned that his friends were registering for Gyalsung and expressed his desire to join as well.”

Tenzin reflects that she is ultimately pleased that her son decided to join the Gyalsung program, “One of the biggest fears for a parent with a son is the concern that he might fall into the wrong influences, such as drug abuse. With our country evolving and drug use among the youth increasing, I worried that my son might be susceptible to substance abuse if he went to college. Now that he has joined Gyalsung, I trust that the program will help him stay focused on the betterment of the country, rather than falling into harmful habits.”

Tenzin expressed, “No matter what we do in return, it will never be enough to match His Majesty’s sacrifices. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to His Majesty for providing this special opportunity for my son and to every proud Gyalsups’ parents.”

Jangchu Wangmo says that while her daughter just turned 10, she plans to enroll her once she turns 18. Jangchu said, “During our time, there were no such programs. Our youths are very fortunate to have the opportunity to join Gyalsung. I believe this gift from His Majesty The King will allow them to experience wisdom and knowledge that will transform them into responsible citizens of the nation.”

Jangchu expressed her congratulations to all Gyalsung parents for sending their children into the three-month training program. She also extends her heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty for the success of this project.

Parents, like Tirtha, expressed their anticipation for the Gyalsung program. She said, “My son was eligible for this year’s Gyalsung, but since he needed to repeat his 12th grade, he will join the next batch of the Gyalsung program.”

Similarly, Kani Lhendup, 44, shared that his son is also currently in the 12th grade. He remarked, “Our children are very fortunate to have the opportunity to experience this program, and as a parent, I feel very proud.”

Tshering Yangchen, currently in 11th grade, said, “For me, this program is like a comprehensive guidebook. I believe it will instill numerous values and skills that will guide me throughout my life. I will be eligible to join next year, and I am already excited about it.”

Tshering noted that while her relatives never had the opportunity to participate in such a program, she is determined to make the most of this chance. She firmly believes that joining Gyalsung will have a lasting impact on her future.

Sandia Chettri, a 9th-grade student, shared her thoughts on the Gyalsung program, noting her mixed feelings. “I’m quite shy and have a hard time mingling with new people. Even though I feel nervous about joining Gyalsung when I turn 18, I’m also very excited about the opportunity. I’ve always wanted to serve my nation and my King, and I believe Gyalsung is not just about making friends, but about becoming someone who serves their country to the best of their ability,” she said.

Dasho Karma Tshiteem, Chairperson of the National Service Core Working Group (NSCWG), expressed his delight in the launch of the Gyalsung program, stating, “So deeply happy to witness history being made as His Majesty launched Gyalsung. Seeing the boys and girls turn out so smartly, and knowing that through this rite of passage and journey, they will develop into capable, confident, and committed individuals with strength of character grounded in our deeply held values.”

Dasho also noted that His Majesty’s Vision marks the beginning of a true transformation for the country. “This program, not only aims to build a prosperous nation, but also to ensure a strong, independent, and sovereign nation for all time to come. I am also excited for my daughter, who will begin her Gyalsung journey in 2026.”