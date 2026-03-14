TEDxThimphu returns after a decade

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After more than a decade, TEDxThimphu is set to return to Bhutan, bringing back a global platform for the exchange of ideas and thought-provoking conversations.

TEDxThimphu brings together speakers from diverse backgrounds to deliver powerful talks that aim to spark dialogue and encourage innovative solutions to global and local challenges.

According to Event Director Tandin Wangmo, the event is scheduled for March 20 in Thimphu, with preparations beginning last year. “Preparations for the event have been underway for about eight months, with the speaker selection process beginning in October 2025,” she said.

The event is being organized by Dorji Dhradhul, the official TEDxThimphu licensee and curator, with support from Event Director Tandin Wangmo and a dedicated team of volunteers.

In addition, TEDxThimphu will collaborate with TEDxMarvila (Portugal) and TEDxNCIT (Nepal) as organizing partners, bringing international experience and diverse perspectives to the event.

The event is supported by several partners and collaborating institutions. Bhutan Airlines will serve as the Official Airline Partner, while Travel Bhutan is the Travel Management Partner.

Community and institutional partners include the Department of Tourism (Bhutan), Green Bhutan, Arura Academy of Health Sciences, State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Bhutan, Bhutan Printing Solutions, TashiCell, CDK Gyencha, Malaya Jewellery, and the Royal University of Bhutan.

When asked what inspired the revival of TEDxThimphu after nearly a decade, the event’s organizer, Dorji Dhradhul, said the decision was influenced by the transformative phase Bhutan is currently experiencing.

He noted that in recent years Bhutan has witnessed a series of visionary national initiatives emerging from the Golden Throne, including the Gelephu Mindfulness City, the 10X Economy vision, Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy, Pelsung, and Gyalsung.

According to him, these initiatives reflect bold thinking about Bhutan’s future and its evolving role on the global stage.

He said that because TED and its independently organized events are centered on the idea of “ideas worth spreading,” this moment felt both timely and necessary to reintroduce the platform in Bhutan to amplify new ideas, encourage dialogue, and support the growing spirit of innovation and creativity shaping the country’s development.

“So, TEDx in Bhutan is not only about bringing global ideas to Bhutan and Bhutanese ideas to the world, but it is also about making Bhutan a place where global minds can come and share their ideas with the world from here,” the organizer said.

He also emphasized that TEDxThimphu provides a platform for Bhutanese voices to engage with global ideas, creating a unique space for dialogue and exchange. According to Dorji Dradhul, the event also serves as a reminder that inspiration does not only come from large economies or powerful nations; sometimes it emerges from small countries with deep wisdom and strong cultural values.

The theme for TEDxThimphu 2026 is “Gross Global Inspiration.”

According to Event Director Tandin Wangmo, the theme draws from Bhutan’s development philosophy of Gross National Happiness, which emphasizes holistic well-being, sustainability, and compassionate progress.

“Gross Global Inspiration” is intended to invite speakers and ideas that encourage humanity to look beyond material growth and embrace deeper values such as mindfulness, community, ecological harmony, and human well-being.

Tandin said, “The idea behind Gross Global Inspiration is simple: in a world searching for direction, Bhutan’s values of mindfulness, happiness, and harmony can inspire a more humane future for humanity.”

From a pool of 81 applicants, 15 speakers were initially selected for TEDxThimphu 2026. Due to recent flight cancellations linked to developments in the Middle East, four international speakers had to withdraw, leaving 11 speakers in total.

The lineup will feature a blend of Bhutanese and international voices, offering diverse perspectives to the audience.

The TEDxThimphu 2026 will be followed by a workshop session, offering participants an opportunity for deeper dialogue and direct interaction with the speakers.

As part of the global TEDx program, independently organized TEDx events like this one aim to share “ideas worth spreading.” Talks delivered at the event will be recorded and shared online, enabling the ideas presented in Bhutan to reach audiences worldwide.

The TEDxThimphu 2026 will be open to the public, with a minimal entry fee in line with TEDx guidelines.

Seating will be limited, and registration details will be announced in advance on the TEDxThimphu website and social media platforms, or interested participants can inquire via mobile at 17315553 or 17975403.