Adani Group Chairman joins GMC as Founding Member

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has joined Gelephu Mindfulness City as a Founding Member on 3 January, 2026.

With more than three decades of experience in building, financing and operating large-scale infrastructure across sectors including energy, ports, logistics and transportation, Mr Adani has led major investments in infrastructure and renewable energy, with operations and partnerships across multiple global markets. Mr Adani’s leadership in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure resonates with Bhutan’s commitment to environmental stewardship and climate responsibility.

The announcement also builds on the strong and growing partnership between Bhutan and the Adani Group, including the landmark collaboration with Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan.

A Memorandum of Understanding for this partnership was signed between Druk Green Power Corporation Limited and Adani Power Limited at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong on 3rd January.

At the event, in the presence of His Majesty The King, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Mr. Adani also jointly laid the foundation stone for the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project.