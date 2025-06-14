Bhutan launches Integrated Service Center and 1199 Helpline to transform public service delivery

Share Facebook

As part of its strategic efforts to enhance public service delivery, the Royal Government of Bhutan has officially launched the Integrated Service Center (ISC) and the enhanced 1199 Public Service Contact Center (PSCC). These initiatives, under the Public Service Delivery Division (PSDD) of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), are key components of a “Whole-of-Government” approach to provide seamless, inclusive, and citizen-centric services across the country.

ISC brings multiple government services under one location, offering the public a single platform to apply, track, and follow up on service requests. Citizens can walk in or access services online, making the process flexible and more accessible. Currently, the ISC offers 56 services including civil registration, trade and transport permits, business licenses, and forestry-related services. As of today, the number of services onboarded is 56, and this will change as more services are added over time.

ISC operates on the principle of “No Wrong Door,” meaning citizens will receive end-to-end assistance even if their required service is not formally listed. Only in rare and complex cases are referrals made to other agencies. The ISC ensures easier access to public services, reducing the burden of navigating multiple offices. Services such as printing and photocopying may have nominal charges, while core services remain free of cost. It provides both offline and online support and focuses on accessibility, efficiency, and citizen satisfaction.

ISC is supported by a team of five trained service executives with prior experience in community centers. They are equipped to deliver fast, reliable, and citizen-oriented services. The model will also be expanded to local levels by upgrading existing community centers in gewogs, providing community services without requiring citizens to travel long distances.

Alongside the ISC, the PSCC can be reached through the toll-free number 1199, providing a nationwide helpline for public services. PSCC is designed to offer support through phone calls, emails, and social media platforms, giving the public multiple ways to connect. Citizens can call from any part of the country to get help with form submissions, application tracking, service navigation, or general questions. The helpline operates from 9 am to 5 pm and all queries are handled professionally and with equal importance.

PSCC currently has a team of eight trained call executives who are committed to delivering timely and accurate information. The service ensures that no one is left behind, regardless of geographic location, digital literacy, or familiarity with government procedures. It removes the need for citizens to rely on personal contacts within agencies, promoting fairness and transparency.

This transition from Government-to-Citizen (G2C) to Public Service Delivery (PSD) reflects a broader move in the approach to governance. Over the past six months, 49 government agencies have been onboarded under this framework.

PSDD officials highlighted that the platform will streamline service delivery, making it more accessible and user-friendly. particularly for those who prefer in-person assistance over online applications.

The government has prioritized this transformation as part of its national goals, also aligned with the 13th Five-Year-Plan. This effort aims to strengthen the economy and fuel the aspirations of the people. Public expectations are high, and PSDD aims to meet them with flexibility, accountability, and improved delivery systems.

The launch of the ISC and PSCC is also seen as a proud moment for the team involved. It is expected to benefit people from all walks of life, as it is a more integrated system involving all stakeholders. Many programs related to public service are now consolidated under this model.

The ISC and the 1199 helpline are designed to provide citizens with freedom and flexibility to access services, ensuring that public services are delivered efficiently, fairly, and conveniently. The government hopes that the public will appreciate and make full use of these citizen-first platforms.