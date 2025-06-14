Thinley Jamtsho leads Bhutan’s baseball dreams onto the global stage

Share Facebook

In a nation where baseball is still finding its footing, 17-year-old Thinley Jamtsho is blazing a trail that could redefine Bhutanese sports. A Class 11 Arts student at Dechencholing Higher Secondary School, Thinley has become the first Bhutanese player selected to participate in the prestigious MLB China Development Center Summer League 2025, signaling an international breakthrough for the country’s fledgling baseball community.

While his current role as the captain of Bhutan’s U18 National Baseball Team makes him a recognizable face in local circles, Thinley’s story is deeply rooted in humble beginnings and rapid evolution. It all started in 2021 during the inaugural U15 School League organized by the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association (BBSA). Initially playing as a catcher under the guidance of BBSA coach Tshering Zangmo, fate had other plans. When his team’s pitcher was sidelined by injury, Thinley stepped onto the mound, and never looked back.

“That moment changed everything,” said Thinley. “I discovered a new passion and a sense of purpose in pitching. It felt like I had found where I truly belong,” he added.

Since then, his development has been both fast-paced and carefully nurtured. International coach Mervin Moore, who worked with BBSA from 2022 to 2023, played a significant role in refining Thinley’s technique and maturity as a pitcher. As a result, Thinley emerged not just as a standout player, but as a young leader, coaching U12 and U15 players at his school and contributing to the grassroots development of baseball in Bhutan.

His commitment and growth earned him a spot in Bhutan’s first U18 National Team, where his leadership on and off the field has become a benchmark for the sport’s rising stars in the country.

In August 2024, Thinley was among a select group of 12 players chosen for a historic tour to the United States, hosted by the Hudson Valley Renegades, a milestone that brought invaluable exposure to Bhutanese players. Then in January 2025, BBSA welcomed professional coach Paul Benoit from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals. Benoit conducted an intensive two-week development camp for Bhutanese U18 athletes, during which he identified Thinley as “ready to play abroad.”

Coach Benoit’s praise extended to Bhutan’s growing talent pool. He also recognized Tshering Yangdon from the girls’ softball team as having the ability to compete in university-level leagues internationally.

Determined to help Thinley pursue international development, BBSA’s Head of International Relations, Ramon Alex Riesgo, explored overseas pathways. While initial conversations with Japanese academies showed promise, it was through Ramon’s outreach to MLB China that a breakthrough came. After reviewing Thinley’s pitching video, MLB China confirmed his selection for the 2025 Summer League, noting his strong potential and room for mechanical improvement.

The upcoming MLB China Development Center Summer League, scheduled from 17th July to 5th August in Shanghai, is an elite event featuring 16 games against top youth teams from Korea, Australia, China, and the United States. Thinley is currently training weekly under BBSA coaches to strengthen his physical and mental readiness for the tournament.

“This isn’t just Thinley’s win, it’s Bhutan’s win,” said Sanjeevan Raj Gurung, General Secretary of BBSA. “His journey reflects what’s possible when talent meets opportunity and mentorship.”

As the countdown to Shanghai begins, Thinley’s rise stands as a testament to the growing relevance of baseball in Bhutan. His path, from a school playground to an international league, is not only inspiring but also emblematic of Bhutan’s expanding horizons in global sports.

For a country better known for archery and football, Thinley’s achievement is a bold pitch toward a new sporting identity.