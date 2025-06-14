MP raises concerns over quality of education due to underqualified ECCD facilitators

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

During the Question-Hour session in Parliament, the Pemagatshel MP, Namgyal Dorji, raised concerns over the qualifications and job security of Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) facilitators and teachers across the country.

He pointed out that there are currently 971 ECCD facilitators serving 13,401 children, and yet around 76% of them are only Class 12 graduates. “This raises valid concerns about the quality of foundational education being delivered to our youngest learners,” the MP said.

MP Namgyal Dorji further highlighted the precarious employment status of these facilitators.

Despite playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation, nearly 690 of them are still on contract. The MP urged the Ministry of Education and Skills Development to consider regularizing their positions.

Turning to the broader education sector, the MP expressed concern over the experience and qualifications of the country’s teachers. “Out of 10,096 teachers, only 20% hold a Master’s degree, while 75 percent have only a Bachelor’s degree,” the MP said.

The MP also pointed out that 34% of teachers have less than four years of experience, and 50% have under ten years of service, raising questions about the stability and maturity of Bhutan’s teaching workforce.

In response, the Education Minister stated that the ministry provides in-service training to ECCD facilitators to enhance their professional skills.

Lyonpo Yeezang D Thapa clarified that students from the Paro College of Education (PCE), who already come with a background in teaching, are not required to undergo extensive training. However, Class 12 graduates, who make up the majority of facilitators, are provided with targeted training programs to build their capacity.

Lyonpo also announced that a new mixed-mode diploma program for ECCD facilitators will be launched at PCE starting this December. “This initiative is aimed at upgrading the qualifications of existing facilitators, and improving the overall quality of early childhood education in the country,” Lyonpo added.

The Education Minister further informed the House that a pre-service diploma program for ECCD will commence from July this year, aimed at strengthening the foundational training of future facilitators. However, Lyonpo acknowledged that Class 12 graduates continue to be recruited as facilitators under the current system, due to existing constraints.

“For private ECCD centres, the ministry will soon implement a policy requiring a minimum qualification of National Certificate Level 3,” Lyonpo said, stressing the importance of maintaining consistent standards across both public and private centres.

Addressing the issue of job regularization, Lyonpo stated that graduates from PCE are already placed at the S5 level, and discussions are currently underway with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) to explore upgrading them to S2 level, which would potentially allow them to be regularized as civil servants. “We are in talks with RCSC, and there is a possibility that this could lead to permanent appointments,” Lyonpo added.

In terms of capacity building, the Education Minister assured that a comprehensive national-level training program for ECCD facilitators is in the pipeline.

In addition to this, there will be localized training at the dzongkhag-level, along with ongoing mentorship programs to support facilitators on the ground.

“We are working to ensure that facilitators at all levels receive the necessary support and professional development to improve the quality of early childhood education,” Lyonpo Yeezang said.