Bhutanese student dies in Melbourne: Repatriation efforts underway

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A 25-year-old female Bhutanese student has died in Melbourne, Australia on 11th December 2024.

The Druk Melbourne Association, a Bhutanese community organization along with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy (RBE) in Australia, is providing support to the deceased’s family. The association is assisting with the repatriation process, coordinating with the relevant authorities and funeral homes to ensure a smooth transfer of the body back to Bhutan.

Repatriation typically involves the family designating a funeral director, who will receive the body from the coroner’s office after the completion of necessary procedures. The association is assisting with the required paperwork, including obtaining a no-impediment certificate to ensure the body’s passage through transit countries with the help of RBE.

RBE is also working closely with local police and authorities as needed.

The embassy office shared that while the family may choose to handle some aspects directly, they are offering full support based on the family’s needs.