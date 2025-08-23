Candidates frustrated over RCSC’s sudden increase in PE cut-off point without prior notice

Share Facebook

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) declared the results of the Preliminary Examination (PE) for BCSE 2025 on 21st August 2025, announcing a major change in the pass benchmark.

In line with Section 5.3.1.4 of the BCSR 2023, the pass mark was raised from 50 to 55. RCSC stated that only those scoring 55 and above would be eligible to sit for the Main Examination (ME) scheduled on 9, 10, and 11 October 2025.

This year, 3,520 graduates appeared for the PE, but only 1,726 cleared it, bringing the overall pass percentage down to 49.02 percent. In contrast, in 2024, 4,102 graduates appeared and 2,686 passed, with a much higher pass percentage of 65.48 percent.

The figures show a decline of 960 candidates who made it to the next round compared to last year.

The change has sparked frustration among graduates, many of whom said they were caught off guard by the sudden increase in the cut-off point.

Members of the public also questioned the rationale behind the sudden decision.

On social media, Tashi Dhendup wrote, “BCSR 2023 allows changing the pass mark, but why wasn’t it applied in 2024? On what basis is RCSC setting it this year? We want clarity.”

While RCSC justified its decision under the BCSR 2023, the timing and communication of the policy shift are being widely debated.

Tshering Dema, 24, who scored 52, said, “RCSC knows the number of candidates appearing for the PE. If they wanted to change the cut-off point in terms of slot availability, they should have informed us beforehand.” She added, “Just because RCSC is autonomous does not give them the right to change the rule all of a sudden. It feels very unethical.”

Many candidates expressed disappointment at the abrupt change in the pass mark, noting that some missed the new cut-off by just a few points, even though they scored above 50, the previous benchmark.

Kinley Wangchuk who appeared this year’s PE said, “I am deeply concerned about missing the requirement by just one mark and the sudden increase of the cut-off point to 55 percent without prior notice. Such abrupt changes feel unfair and discouraging for candidates who prepared with different expectations.” He added, “I sincerely request the authority to review this matter with fairness and transparency.”

Many said such sudden and strict changes are among the reasons why more young graduates are choosing to leave the country to seek opportunities abroad.

Many people in the public sphere has questioned the rationale behind increasing the pass mark to 55 percent, noting that 50 percent is generally considered the universal benchmark for passing.

They argued that the Preliminary Examination is only the first stage, and selection is ultimately based on ranking in the Main Examination. Some candidates who struggle with objective-type questions may perform much better in the Main Exam, making the higher cut-off for PE seem unnecessarily restrictive.

Jambay Dorji, a member of the public, said, “Universally, 50 percent is the pass mark. I don’t understand why it was increased to 55 percent. After all, selection is based on ranking in the Main Exam, and some candidates might do better in the main compared to objective-type questions”

Observers have emphasized that while the RCSC has the authority under BCSR 2023 to adjust cut-off points based on exam trends, candidate performance, and available slots, transparent communication and advance notice are crucial.

Abrupt changes, they argue, can discourage capable candidates and prompt some to consider alternative careers or opportunities abroad.