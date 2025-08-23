Bangladesh defeats Bhutan, but Young Dragons win hearts

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On 20th August, Bhutan’s U-17 women’s team fought bravely but fell 3–1 to Bangladesh in the 2025 SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship, a match that kept the crowd at Changlimithang Stadium on edge.

After a goalless first half, Bangladesh’s Alpi Akter (Jersey 9) scored in the 54th minute. Bhutan responded quickly when Rinzin Dema Choden (Jersey 12) found the net in the 60th minute, lifting the spirits of the home supporters. But Bangladesh struck back just five minutes later, with Alpi Akter adding another before sealing her side’s victory and taking home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Though the scoreline favored Bangladesh, locals in Thimphu praised the Bhutanese girls for their determination. “The way our girls fought back with that equalizer was truly inspiring. They did not give up, and that is what matters,” said Kinley Dorji, a football fan who witnessed the match.

Another supporter, Sonam Choden, added, “The result may not be in our favor, but today the girls showed that Bhutan can compete with the best in the region. They made us proud.”

The Young Dragons may have lost the game, but they won the hearts of many with their grit and growing confidence on the regional stage.