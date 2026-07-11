From Passion to Violence: Fans Clash at Changlimithang

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A football match intended to celebrate competition turned tense when a fight broke out between supporters of Thimphu FC and Drukpa FC during their match at Changlimithang Stadium on the night of 7 July 2026.

A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed a group of individuals involved in a physical confrontation on the pathway in front of Changlimithang Stadium.

In the footage, one individual from the audience appeared to be holding a flagpole and hitting the other group with it, while some of them from the audience were seen aggressively throwing bottles at each other. The fight continued briefly after security personnel arrived and intervened to stop it.

The incident further drew public attention as another moment was recorded during the match, involving a team member and the referee after a red card was issued to a team member who was outside the field of play.

Thimphu FC has issued a statement on 8 July 2026 addressing the incidents that occurred during its match against Drukpa FC on 7 July, confirming disciplinary action against a player for unacceptable behavior towards the referee and expressing concern over the altercation among supporters.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to sportsmanship, supporter safety, and working with the Bhutan Football Federation to promote a respectful football culture.

While emotions often run high in football, the incident has raised broader concerns about fan behavior, safety at sporting venues, and the culture surrounding competitive sports in Bhutan.

Responding to the incident, the President of Thimphu Football Club said, “Football is more than just a game. It inspires passion, pride, and emotion. However, passion must always be guided by respect, discipline, and sportsmanship.”

Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) says, “The incident has been referred to the Competition Committee and the Disciplinary Committee. We will be able to share further information only after the committees have reviewed the matter and issued their official verdict.”