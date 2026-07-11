ICCR Scholarship 2026 awarded to Bhutanese Students

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The Embassy of India announced award of the prestigious Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships 2026 to 57 meritorious and deserving students from Bhutan.

These students are scheduled to join Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate programmes in India across a wide range of disciplines including management, science, engineering, economics, environmental science, allied health courses, humanities, commerce and Buddhist studies in July-August 2026. Some of the Universities for these scholarships are Delhi University, Indian Institute of Technology, National Institute of Technology, Nalanda University, Mumbai University etc.

The ICCR scholarship is a flagship scheme of the Government of India (GoI), which covers airfare, tuition fee, admission related charges and a monthly stipend to each student for the entire duration of the programme subject to academic performance and normal conduct.

Apart from ICCR Scholarship programme, every year the GoI offers Ambassador’s Scholarship, Nalanda University scholarship (post-graduate studies), IIT Kanpur’s friendship scholarship (Master’s degree in engineering), Under-Graduate GoI Scholarship, Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship, ICCR AYUSH Scholarship and MEA-Forest Research Institute Scholarship.