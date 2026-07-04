Australia raises visa fees again, adding financial pressure on international applicants

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Department of Home Affairs of Australia, which is responsible for immigration and visa processing, has revised the application charges for several visa categories, including those commonly used by international students and short-term visitors.

The increased visa application charges are across four key categories affecting international applicants, including students and temporary migrants, with the revised fees coming into effect from 1st July this year.

The impact of these changes is also being felt in Bhutan, where Australia has become one of the most popular overseas study and migration destinations in recent years.

According to recent reports, there maybe around 30,000 Bhutanese in Australia, with a significant number having moved in the post-pandemic period through study and work pathways.

In addition, many more Bhutanese students and job seekers are still preparing to apply or planning to move in the coming years.

With visa costs now rising sharply and multiple increases in a short span of time, the latest revision is expected to add further financial pressure on Bhutanese applicants and families, many of whom already view Australia as a key destination for education and long-term opportunities.

The changes apply to the Student Visa (Subclass 500), Student Visa with Dependent Partner (18+), Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485), and the Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189).

The Student Visa (Subclass 500) is issued to international students enrolled in full-time study in Australia.

The Student Visa with Dependent Partner allows eligible students to bring their spouse or partner aged 18 and above as a dependent during their study period.

The Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) is granted to international students who have recently completed their studies in Australia, allowing them to stay temporarily to gain work experience.

Effective 1st July this year, Australia has increased student visa application fees overnight, with the Student Visa (Subclass 500) rising from AUD 2,000 to AUD 2,500. The change follows a previous increase implemented in July 2025, when the fee for student visa applicants was raised from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000.

In addition, the Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) application fee has increased again, rising from AUD 4,600 to AUD 5,750.

Earlier this year in March, the Australian Government had already doubled the cost of the visa from AUD 2,300 to AUD 4,600.

The latest revision, implemented earlier this week, marks a further increase in a short span of time, significantly raising the overall cost for international graduates seeking post-study work opportunities in Australia.

Meanwhile, the cost of a Partner Visa has also increased significantly, rising from AUD 9,365 to AUD 11,710. This is among the most expensive visa categories in the current fee revision.

The Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189), one of Australia’s key permanent residency pathways for skilled migrants, has also seen a notable increase in application fees. The cost has risen from AUD 3,210 to AUD 4,015 under the latest revision.

For Bhutanese currently in Australia or planning to move there, the sudden increase in visa fees has added fresh financial pressure.

Sonam Yangden (25), a Bhutanese student in Australia, said she was fortunate to have applied for her temporary graduate visa before the latest hike, but noted that many of her friends were affected by earlier increases in March as well as the most recent revision that came into effect on 1st July.

“I was lucky to submit my application before the fees went up, but many of my friends really struggled when the cost increased in March. The latest rise on 1st July has made it even more difficult for new applicants,” she said.

She also expressed concern for future applicants, especially those who had planned to apply for the Temporary Graduate visa but had not budgeted for the higher costs. “I worry about others who were planning to apply for Temporary Residence but had not saved enough for the new fees. With repeated increases in such a short time, it has become much harder for many students now,” she added.

Similarly, many Bhutanese who wish to study in Australia have also expressed disappointment over the repeated increases, noting that the Australian student visa fee is already among the highest in the world.

This has raised concerns that rising costs may discourage some prospective students who are financially unprepared for the sudden changes.

A 29-year-old woman who is planning to pursue her Master’s degree in Australia told this paper that she is now worried about the uncertainty surrounding sudden changes in visa policies. She said the repeated fee increases have made her reconsider her study timeline.

“I was going to try for the February intake, however, after studying the recent changes, I think I should better wait,” she said.

Not only international applicants, but even some Australian officials and sector representatives have also expressed dissatisfaction with the recent changes in visa fees and related policy adjustments.

Speaking to The PIE News, Jesse Gardner-Russell, National President of the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations, said, “International students are not just another resource to be mined, their value extracted and then shipped offshore, like iron ore. They are a critical component of Australia’s global soft power and part of our multicultural community.”

Moreover, Richard Lee, CAPA national vice president said, “Every increase in the cost of staying, delivered without warning, tells the best graduates that Australia is an unpredictable place to build a future.” “These are people who chose Australia, studied here, and want to stay and contribute. We are making that harder, twice in one year, for no clear gain,” he added.

For many other officials, they noted that governments have the authority to adjust migration policies. However, such changes should be implemented fairly, with adequate notice, clear transition arrangements, and due consideration for individuals who made decisions based on existing rules.

Furthermore, ABC News noted that experts say visa fee increases are usually already included in the government’s yearly budget plan, which outlines expected income and spending.

Abul Rizvi, former deputy secretary of the Department of Immigration, told ABC News that this is likely why there was no formal announcement ahead of the increase.

“The government doesn’t want a rush of applications ahead of the date the fee increase takes effect, so they only announce it on the day,” Dr Abul said.

Another spokesperson, speaking to The PIE News, said the increase is likely linked to election commitments. These are changes intended to strengthen the integrity of the student visa programme by ensuring visas are granted to genuine students who contribute to Australia’s sustainable economic growth.

The repeated increases in visa application fees highlight a broader shift in Australia’s migration and education policy, with a growing emphasis on tightening entry pathways.

For Bhutanese students and families, Australia remains a key destination for education and work opportunities, but the rising and unpredictable costs are now emerging as a significant barrier, potentially influencing future study and migration choices.