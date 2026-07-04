Education Minister says accountability for bullying lies with families, schools and communities

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The minister asks if it is time to ban social media for kids

The Minister of Education and Skills Development, in response to public concerns over bullying incidents in schools, including the recent Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary School (MSS) case, said the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) maintains a zero-tolerance policy on such behaviour and treats the matter with utmost seriousness.

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa also noted that similar videos have been circulating on social media platforms, reflecting a broader concern beyond isolated incidents.

Regarding the students involved in the Lungtenzampa MSS case, Lyonpo Yeezang said they were dealt with in accordance with the School Disciplinary Policy. She clarified that while the ministry is accountable for any violence occurring within school premises, serious criminal matters are referred to law enforcement agencies, including the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), for further investigation.

She added that the recent case has been categorised as an assault case, and not a criminal offence, under the law, and therefore was handled at the school level. However, she noted that the case has also been reported to the RBP, which is conducting its own investigation.

At the school level, Lyonpo said students involved in such incidents are suspended and barred from participating in school activities.

“During the bullying case, it coincided with ongoing examinations. I personally intended to meet the teachers, parents, and affected students, and I hope to meet them after their mid-term break,” Lyonpo said.

Referring to Lungtenzampa MSS, the Lyonpo Yeezang highlighted concerns over the student-teacher ratio. “There are about 1,400 students for 80 teachers. It is difficult for teachers to monitor every student closely,” she said.

She said the MoESD is working to make schools more inclusive and safer, but acknowledged concerns about increasing aggression among today’s youth.

Lyonpo also pointed to the role of social media, stating that such incidents were less visible in the past. “I strongly believe social media is influencing young people,” Lyonpo said, adding that the use of social media by minors should be reconsidered.

She further highlighted concerns regarding the use of mobile phones in schools despite restrictions and urged policymakers to consider stronger regulations on social media access for minors, suggesting a possible ban for children under 16, similar to measures in countries like Australia.

Regarding the Lungtenzampa MSS case, she said the students involved had uploaded the video themselves, reportedly seeking attention and online popularity. “In this case, the students themselves recorded and uploaded the video to gain likes and popularity,” she said.

Lyonpo said the case investigation was done till 11.30 pm,: everyone from the students to parents were crying, they were all sorry and counselling continued till 4.30 am in the morning.

Lyonpo said they are accountable for whatever happens within the school, but there are also criminal aspects which the RBP is investigating.

Accountability in child behaviour

The Education Minister stressed that responsibility for children’s behaviour must be shared among families, schools, and communities. She said the primary responsibility lies at home, where parental guidance and relationships play a key role.

“In this case, the students who were bullied did not inform their parents, who are the first point of contact. If such communication does not exist at home, it is difficult to build it in schools alone,” she said.

She also noted that communities share responsibility, including in cases where tobacco and alcohol are sold to minors. “A child’s behaviour is shaped by the environment at home and within the community,” Lyonpo said. “Teachers are only trying to correct behaviours that may have already been influenced elsewhere.”

She added that the situation calls for collective responsibility rather than blame. “I am a mother, and as the Education Minister, I consider every student my child,” she said. “Children go through developmental and emotional changes, and they may make mistakes. Our role is to guide and correct them rather than shift responsibility solely to the ministry,” Lyonpo added.

Lyonpo said the parents have to have a relationship with their children so that children share with them.

She further informed that students affected in the recent case have been provided counselling support.

Situational analysis survey

Regarding a situational analysis survey on school safety, the paper noted that repeated attempts to obtain findings from schools across Bhutan were unsuccessful. The MoESD reportedly cited student confidentiality concerns as the reason for not sharing the data.

In response, the Education Minister said the survey findings cannot be disclosed due to provisions under the Child Care and Protection Act and other relevant laws.

This comes despite claims from schools that bullying cases are minimal, with suggestions that incidents may go unreported due to the absence of CCTV cameras, largely attributed to budget constraints.

Corporal punishment

Following the circulation of bullying videos, there were calls on social media advocating for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

The Education Minister rejected the suggestion, stating that corporal punishment has no scientific basis as an effective disciplinary measure. She added that her approach is to engage with children through dialogue and understanding. She said corporal punishment will only lead to anxiety and fear. She said the ministry does not tolerate corporal punishment.

Lyonpo said that she, herself as a parent, does not use corporal punishment at home with her children.

She also referred to a regional ministerial conference in South Asia, where children themselves had called for the abolition of corporal punishment.

Circulation of videos involving minors

Following the viral circulation of bullying videos, several anonymous accounts and individuals reportedly shared additional clips involving minors.

In response, the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, said the Bhutan InfoComm and Media Authority (BICMA) has instructed all accounts to remove such photos and videos.

He noted concerns that some users, while attempting to raise awareness, are still circulating identifiable images and videos of minors. “Some accounts may be advocating, but they are still using minors’ images and videos, which raises serious concerns,” Lyonpo Namgyal said.