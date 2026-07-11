RMA says don’t fall for Telegram group impersonating it

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The RMA alerted the general public to a fraudulent Telegram group falsely representing itself as an official RMA channel, offering investment schemes with guaranteed returns within 2-3 days.

This fraudulent communication unlawfully invokes the name of the RMA and the Governor to deceive the public and solicit investments under false pretences.

The RMA said it does not operate any Telegram group, nor does it endorse or administer any scheme that promises unrealistic or guaranteed financial returns.

Members of the public are asked to strongly urged to exercise vigilance and caution when encountering any investment offer promising high or guaranteed returns. Any act of impersonating the Authority or its officials constitutes a serious offense and will be dealt in accordance with the laws.

The RMA appealed to the public to support this effort by sharing this information widely and helping raise awareness to protect others from falling victim to this scam.