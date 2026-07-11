How climate hazards affect Bhutanese children

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In Bhutan, about 85.7 per cent of children are exposed to drought, largely linked to changing rainfall patterns. Overall, 89.6 per cent of children are exposed to at least one climate hazard, while 19.6 per cent are exposed to two hazards, according to the Children’s Climate Risk Report 2026 released by UNICEF last week.

Although fewer children experience the most extreme combinations of hazards, around 32 per cent are exposed to moderately high levels of combined climate risks. Children facing multiple risks are particularly vulnerable, as these impacts can compound and become more difficult to manage.

The report highlights that children’s climate risk is shaped not only by exposure to hazards but also by their level of vulnerability. In Bhutan, several factors increase children’s susceptibility to climate shocks. Only 4 per cent of children are covered by social protection programmes, early childhood education enrolment remains low at 38 per cent, and more than 1,300 children require inclusive education services. In addition, a large proportion of children experience violent forms of discipline, which affects their wellbeing and resilience.

These challenges reduce children’s ability to cope with and recover from climate related hazards such as droughts, floods, and heatwaves, increasing the risk of long-term impacts on their health, education, and wellbeing.

The report calls for urgent need for stronger investment in climate resilient services and systems. Strengthening water, sanitation, health, education, and social protection services will be essential to reduce risks and protect children from the growing impacts of climate change. Without timely action, the escalating frequency and severity of climate hazards will intensify risks to children, placing greater strain on families, communities, and national systems.