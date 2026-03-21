Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the Salhang Tendrel of the Kurukulee Centre in GMC

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the Salhang Tendrel of the Kurukulee Centre in Gelephu Mindfulness City. Her Royal Highness Princess Deki Yangzom Wangchuck, Her Royal Highness Princess Dechan Wangmo Wangchuck, and Ashi Yeatso Lhamo accompanied Her Majesty for the Salhang Tendrel on 13 March 2026.

The Kurukulle Centre, presided over by Gangteng Tulku Rinpoche, will be built around a five-storey temple dedicated to Jetsunma Kurukulee. The campus will be designed as a living mandala and will include teaching pavilions, meditation halls, and traditional mani walls.

The Kurukulee Centre is among the sacred landmarks being developed in Gelephu Mindfulness City as part of its broader spiritual and cultural landscape.