His Majesty visits Gyalsung Academies

His Majesty The King visited the Gyalsung Academies in Khotokha and Jamtsholing on 25 June 2025

to meet with the Gyalsups of the 2025 Batch, who are currently undergoing training. A total of 2,658 Gyalsups who make up the 1st Cohort of Gyalsung 2025 began their training on 1st April across four academies: Khotokha, Jamtsholing, Pemathang, and Gyalpozhing. They are scheduled to complete their training on June 30.



The training includes Basic Military Training (BMT), physical fitness, obstacle courses, weapon handling, and courses in National Education. The Royal Bhutan Armed Forces conduct the BMT, while experts lead the academic components. The program is designed to instill discipline, leadership, and core values such as integrity, and excellence.



A total of 3,691 youth successfully completed Gyalsung 2024 across two cohorts. The current cohort will complete their training by June 30, 2025.



Gyalsung, Bhutan’s National Service, was announced by His Majesty The King on National Day in 2019, as an avenue to empower Bhutanese to shape a bright future for themselves and for the nation.