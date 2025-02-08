MOICE and MOH talk about measures to help sex workers

When asked during the Meet the Press about rising economic hardships pushing more individuals, including underage students, into sex work for survival, government officials outlined existing interventions and plans for them.

MoICE Secretary Tashi Wangmo said that the government remains focused on creating economic opportunities for citizens through various programs under the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship.

She said that the Employment Facilitation Program plays a key role in identifying job opportunities and ensuring that the job seekers are placed in suitable positions.

Additionally, she emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering youth, job seekers, and citizens to create their own employment opportunities through entrepreneurship. The ministry has introduced several programs, including basic entrepreneurship training, to help individuals develop and transform business ideas into viable ventures.

On reintegration, the Secretary said that the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship also provides psychosocial support, initially designed for returning overseas workers but available to anyone in need.

She added, “People need to be aware of the services offered by the ministry. Often, we provide advisory support, yet many individuals remain unaware of the resources available to them.”

The Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk said that while the policy response to this social issue falls under the purview of multiple government agencies, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated specific interventions to safeguard individuals from the harms of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and ensure the well-being of commercial sex workers.

The minister said key interventions are prevention packages which include testing and distributions of condoms, lubricants, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) through the Health Information and Service Centers (HISC).

The Minister said, “Commercial sex workers and other high-risk individuals receive counseling on STIs, risky behaviors, preventive measures, and treatment options. Sensitization programs are conducted to ensure accessible healthcare services for key populations, including sex workers.”

“The ministry works closely with this Red Purse Network to provide critical health awareness and advocacy packages for sex workers,” he added.