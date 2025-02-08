IT examination for Class XII from the 2026 academic year

Share Facebook

The importance of Information Technology (IT) in education and economic development cannot be overstated, especially with Bhutan’s vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and its transition toward an innovation-driven economy.

However, last year, despite remaining part of the curriculum, IT was removed from the list of graded subjects for the Class XII board exams.

Education Minister Yeezang De Thapa during the 12th Meet-the-Press Session explained the rationale behind this decision, stating that IT has always been a mandatory subject from grades PP to XII but has not been included in the Class XII Board Exams.

“This decision was made to provide students with a broader and more flexible learning experience, ensuring that they gain essential technical knowledge without the pressure of a formal examination,” said Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa.

However, Lyonpo noted that this approach is evolving, with IT assessments gradually being introduced into board exams.

“We have already started with grades VI, VIII, and X, and the inclusion of ICT in the Class XII Board Exam will follow in due course,” Lyonpo said. “Starting from the 2026 academic year, Class XII students will also have to appear for IT examination.”

Lyonpo emphasized that IT plays a vital role in enhancing conceptual understanding and supporting deeper knowledge across various subjects by making learning more interactive and engaging. She said, “It equips students with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world and prepares them for the future.”

In addition to formal examinations, the ministry is working to expand ICT education by integrating emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and other advanced fields. These subjects will be integrated into the curriculum to ensure that students are familiar with current technologies and equipped to lead in the next wave of technological innovation.

Meanwhile, IT education remains an integral part of the curriculum for grades XI and XII, covering essential areas like desktop publishing, object-oriented programming, application development, database management, and visual data presentation.

These foundational skills are essential for students’ growth and will be built upon with the addition of AI and robotics, ensuring our students are prepared for the evolving digital and technological landscape.

Lyonpo highlighted that this gradual approach allows the ministry to build a foundation in IT while adapting the curriculum to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. “Our goal is to prepare students to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven economy,” said Lyonpo.