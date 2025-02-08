Central schools to be enhanced, not expanded, says Education Minister

Share Facebook

During the last press conference, the Opposition Party suggested that instead of establishing more central schools, efforts should be focused on digitizing classrooms to enhance student learning.

The Opposition also raised concerns that merging lower and higher classes within central schools might divide teachers’ attention, potentially affecting the performance of students in higher grades.

Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, clarified that no new central schools are being established. Instead, the focus is on enhancing and improving existing central schools to align with Bhutan’s long-term educational vision.

The concept of central school dates back to the first National Education Policy (NEP) of 1974, which envisioned them as centers of academic excellence. Over the years, Bhutan has expanded this model, and today, 63 central schools operate across the country, with each dzongkhag having at least one, while larger dzongkhags have up to three or four.

However, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said that officials acknowledged that despite this five-decade long initiative, not a single central school has fully met the envisioned standard of excellence.

The NEP 2024 outlines a new direction for central schools, focusing on reducing educational disparities, optimizing resources, and improving quality, particularly in rural areas.

The Education Minister said, “These schools already serve as hubs for consistent learning, offering students necessary resources such as residential facilities and pastoral care, which help ease the burden on families and improve student well-being.”

A key aspect of this reform is the cluster approach, which integrates Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) to grade 12 education. Additionally, schools will be given greater autonomy to make timely decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and invest in infrastructure, staff development, and sports.

While the Opposition Party emphasized the need for digital classrooms, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) clarified that digitalization is a priority, but not at the cost of existing central schools.

“The central school model aligns with Bhutan’s national educational goals under the 13th Five-Year Plan and global educational frameworks, ensuring sustainability, equity, and the delivery of high-quality education,” said Lyonpo Yeezang.

The government’s approach is not about choosing between digitalization and central schools, but strengthening both. Lyonpo said, “While digital classrooms are an important component of modern education, the existing central schools will continue to serve as the foundation for high-quality education, helping students build skills for the future.”