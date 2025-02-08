Bhutan launches ‘One-Egg, One-Child’ Initiative to boost child nutrition and agriculture

Share Facebook

In a step towards enhancing child nutrition and transforming the country’s agricultural sector, the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr QU Dongyu, jointly launched the One-Egg, One-Child Initiative and the Bhutan AgriSustain Fund in Thimphu.

The One-Egg, One-Child Initiative aims to address nutritional deficiencies among school-going children by integrating eggs into school meals starting this year’s academic sessions. Eggs, a rich source of essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals, are expected to support children’s physical growth, cognitive development, and academic performance.

With a commitment of USD 2 million from FAO, the program will be implemented in the upcoming academic session, initially reaching 300 schools and benefiting over 32,000 students. The initiative aligns with Bhutan’s ongoing efforts to improve child nutrition and ensure a balanced diet in school feeding programs.

To mobilize USD 80 million, the fund aims to drive strategic actions for the development of a sustainable agrifood sector in Bhutan, ensuring food security while supporting farmers and local communities.

During the launch event, the Prime Minister and the FAO Director-General reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of these initiatives. They exchanged words of appreciation and support, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing nutritional and agricultural challenges.

Why eggs?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes eggs as a nutrient-dense food that can play a significant role in improving nutrition, especially for children. According to WHO, eggs are a good source of high-quality protein, vitamins (such as B12 and D), and essential minerals. They recommend including eggs in the diet of children to help address nutritional deficiencies.

Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. This is crucial for muscle repair, growth, and overall body function. Eggs are packed with vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, B vitamins (including B12 and riboflavin), vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, phosphorus, and selenium.

Eggs are an excellent source of choline, which is essential for brain health and development. Studies have shown that choline intake is associated with improved cognitive function and reduced risk of neural tube defects in infants.

Research has shown that regular egg consumption can improve cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and support overall health.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in other countries as well. For example, the One Egg program, which started in Rwanda in 2010, now operates in several countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Uganda. This program aims to provide eggs to children in need, improving their nutrition and supporting local markets.