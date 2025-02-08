Bhutan’s shooters to debut at Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025

Share Facebook

Bhutan will make its first ever appearance in the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup under the Pistol Men category, which is set to take place from 9th to 22nd February 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament will take place at the shooting ranges of National Shooting Sport Association of Thailand in which top shooters across the Asian continent will compete for the Asian ranking and top honours associated with various rifle and pistol disciplines.

Bhutan got the opportunity to participate in the tournament following an invitation from the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) and International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), with which Bhutan Shooting Federation (BSF) is affiliated.

The two athletes, Tandin Wangchuk and Kinley Penjor, guided by Coach Dorji Phurba are excited about competing in a high-level competition.

Coach Phurba said, “I am both excited and challenged to lead my athletes to a major international event like this as competing on this stage is a huge opportunity for us, and I also recognize that my athletes lack exposure and experiences of participating in high-level competitions. Despite this, I expect them to stay composed, apply what they have learned in the training, and focus on executing each shot with precision and confidence.”

He says that the utmost importance, apart from the result, for his players is to embrace the competition as a learning experience that will help them understand the demands of international shooting, build mental resilience, and identify key aspects that they need to improve.

He also wants the players to take valuable insights that will shape their growth and preparation for future competitions.

Tandin Wangchuk is appearing in the international competition for the second time. The first one was Asian Games in which several factors added up for his low performance quality.

He said, “This is my second appearance in the international competition, and I feel more prepared compared to my first one, as the lessons learned from my previous competition will be a major factor which will help me perform better. I have also been working hard on my techniques and mental preparation which boost my confidence.”

His goal is not just about winning, but also improving himself to become a better athlete and gaining exposure that will act as a pillar to compete in higher competition.

Kinely Penjor is the athlete who will be participating internationally for the first time, and it is a significant moment for him.

He said, “This is my first-ever international competition, and it is a huge moment for me. Getting an opportunity to represent my country is both exciting and nerve-wracking. I am grateful for the support from my coach and my team, so I will give my best.”

He also said that his priority is set on applying everything he learned in training, and experience the competitive environment which can help him adapt to the international standards.

The athletes have been undergoing intense training since September 2024 which primarily focused on refining technical skills, mental preparation and competitive strategies.

After the tournament, the team will be staying for an additional training in Thailand from 14th to 21st February. The training is initiated by BSF and its main purpose is to provide the athletes with opportunity to train and experience under high standard facility training.

Bhutan has participated in other major international stages, such as the Asian Championship, ISSF World Cup, the 2012 London Olympic Games, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 2021 South Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.