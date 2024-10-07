MP charged with child molestation by Office of Attorney General

Monica Rai 2 days ago

The Office of Attorney General (OAG) has formally charged a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bhutan Tendrel Party with child molestation, following an investigation by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP).

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place two years ago when the MP, then a Gewog Administration Officer, was accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl while residing with his sister.

OAG received the case earlier in September after police uncovered circumstantial evidence supporting the allegations.

