Nationwide drug test to be conducted by next year

A nationwide drug test will be conducted by next year.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay shared that a special rehabilitation school at Yonphula, is expected to be established by second month of 2025. This special school will treat students who test positive after drug test.

PM emphasized the importance of addressing substance use in schools to prevent disruptions to discipline and quality education. He proposed drug testing and establishing a special rehabilitation school in Yonphula to address this issue.

The school will treat students, and after treatment, they are to be enrolled back into their formal schools.

PM requested support from organizations, particularly parents, to ensure the success of this initiative.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) for students and individuals who are involved in substance use and selling. They will not be sent to prison, but will receive separate treatment in NRC.

Further, the Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk shared that the National Drug Task Force (NDTF) is composed of the PM as the Chairperson, the Health Minister, Goonglen, Foreign Minister, Chief of Police and Zimpon Gom with two people from The PEMA Secretariat helping in the secretariat work.

He shared that on 21 July, NDTF convened the 6th meeting where they discussed expediting the operationalization of the identified rehabilitation school at Yonphula, establishing a world-class rehabilitation center, and extending full support to the implementing agencies.

He also said that addressing drug use is a national priority, and NDTF is committed to tackling this issue with utmost urgency.

Additionally, the Health Minister said that there is a need for a technical advisory committee (TAG) consisting of scientific and rehabilitation experts.

He said, “We intend to bring in specialists from outside who will teach for 3-5 years. This will help to maintain the quality education aligning with establishment of a world-class rehabilitation center, while also allowing us to learn. Our team will go to Delhi in the following week, stay for a day or two, and explore 12 institutions, if time permits, if not 8 institutions.”

Before conducting the nationwide drug test, the public will be notified.

His Majesty The King during the 115th National Day called on the nation to eradicate the threat of substance use and ensure that no one falls prey to it given its dangers to the country.