Handicraft market faces challenges but has a waitlist of 700 applicants

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The ancient art of Zorig Chusum thrives due to the craftsmen who have upheld the traditions with their unwavering dedication. Yet, despite their skill and passion, economic prosperity has remained hard for many in the craft sector.

In response to these challenges, the Agency for Promotion of Indigenous Crafts (APIC) emerged in July 2011, guided by a vision to transform traditional skills into sustainable livelihoods. Initially established under an Executive Order and later approved by the Lhengye Zhungtshog, APIC operates under Ministry of Industry Commerce and Employment (MoICE), striving to empower local artisans and promote their creations, both at home and abroad.

Karma, 56, operates his shop, Palden Handicraft. He noted that locals often perceive that the local products are expensive, which he believes is not entirely accurate. “The prices of our products are quite reasonable because I personally make them, such as stitching a variety of bags,” he explained. He emphasized that the handicrafts sold at his stall are competitively affordable compared to larger stores, catering mainly to local customers and Indian tourists.

“The pandemic was profitable for me due to a limited number of tailors and import bans,” Karma shared, and noted, “During the peak season, we make a decent profit, but during the off-season, covering rent becomes challenging.”

Recent studies by McKinsey and other experts have highlighted significant obstacles: low productivity, limited job opportunities, and a lack of substantial tourist spending on authentic Bhutanese crafts.

Jangchu, a single mother raising two children, has operated Jangchu Handicraft for nearly six years. She described days without a single customer as a common occurrence. “Running this store hardly provides enough for my family,” she lamented. Jangchu pointed out that unlike larger handicraft stores that offer commissions to tour guides, typically 20 percent which her stall does not, is impacting her business.

Over the years, APIC has evolved into the Indigenous Crafts Promotion Division, now nestled within the MoICE. At its heart lies the Craft Market, inaugurated in 2011 to celebrate the joyous celebration of the Royal Wedding.

Yangchen, 52, manages Yangchen Tshongkhang, and she shared, “I weave yathra, and I have it stitched by a tailor. For my products, I source them from various districts like Khengkhar, Zhemgang, and Samdrup Jongkhar,” she explained. Yangchen acknowledged the challenges of selling her products but noted better prospects compared to other regions.

Maintaining the Craft Market is a shared endeavor: while the division oversees major upkeep, the shopkeeper/artisans themselves contribute to safety measures, secure their stalls with fire extinguishers, and ensure the surroundings remain pristine. Despite setbacks brought on by the pandemic, which disrupted income streams, these resilient craftsmen have persevered, their entrepreneurial spirit undimmed.

Currently, there’s a waitlist of more than 700 hopefuls eager to join the Craft Market community, underscoring the enduring demand to run the stalls.

Today, this marketplace hosts 85 stalls adorned with finely crafted goods, each stall contributing not just to commerce, but to the preservation of Bhutanese heritage.

The market may have its challenges but it is the only source of hope for many local artisans and sellers.