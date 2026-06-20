Their Majesties and the Royal Family offer prayers and butter lamps for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati

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His Majesty The King, His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, Her Majesty Gyalyum Tsheyring Pem Wangchuck, and Members of the Royal Family offered prayers and one thousand butter lamps at the Grand Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong on 13 June 2026 for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of Thailand, who passed away on 11 June 2026.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, the Thai community in Bhutan, and officials from the Royal Thai Consulate Office.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand. She had been undergoing medical treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok since December 2022. A beloved Princess, she was widely admired and respected for her commitment to public service, having championed justice and the welfare of women and children, and served with distinction in the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

Bhutan and Thailand share a warm and longstanding friendship, and the Royal Family and people of Bhutan have conveyed their deepest condolences to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, the Royal Family, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand.