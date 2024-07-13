26% of grocery stores fail to comply with labeling standards

Share Facebook

The investigation by CCAA, which surveyed 880 grocery stores across 17 dzongkhags, found that 26 percent of the stores displayed products with insufficient or no labeling. Locally packaged items often lacked proper labels, while imported products, primarily from Korea and Thailand, frequently featured labels in foreign languages without the necessary translations into Dzongkha or English.

The study highlighted the importance of proper labelling for consumer safety, quality assurance, and informed decision-making, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and illiterate consumers.

The CCAA study utilized data collected during regular market surveillance over the past year, focusing on popular food products such as noodles, crisps, juice and beverages, biscuits, sweets, and candies. Bhutanese markets are increasingly stocked with packaged food products from India, Thailand, and Korea, as well as a growing number of locally produced items like pickles, jams, honey, dehydrated fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. Additionally, farmer products such as ground maize, dried vegetables, and various flours are also prevalent.

According to Section 19 of the Consumer Protection Rules and Regulations (CPRR) 2015, products sold in Bhutan must adhere to labelling standards set by relevant government agencies, including the information stipulated in Section 22.

This includes trade or brand name, trademark, business name, manufacturer’s address, ingredients, net weight, country of manufacture, and manufacture and expiry dates.

The Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) regulations require importers to translate essential information in foreign languages into English and affix it to the package.

Upon inquiring with BFDA, they said that imported goods must meet BFDA safety standards, verified through random food surveillance and monitoring based on Bhutan Mandatory Standards (BMS) or international Codex Standards. High-risk foods require certification from the Export Inspection Council of India.

Imported foods undergo risk-based inspection and testing. High-risk items like frozen chicken and dry fish are certified before import. Other products are tested at the National Food Testing Laboratory or referred to accredited labs outside Bhutan.

Prepackaged food must have labels in Dzongkha or English. Importers are responsible for translating labels, if necessary. BFDA issued a public notification to raise awareness about labelling requirements.

BFDA conducts risk-based inspections and can seize or dispose of mislabeled products. Offenders face penalties under the Food Act of Bhutan. BFDA also manages product recalls and maintains channels for consumer complaints.

On the other hand, the study found that it is essential to educate, encourage, and support local producers and re-packers (those repackaging into retail packs) on the importance of truthful and accurate labeling. Agencies under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) should promote and assist in establishing processing and repacking enterprises, emphasizing the necessity of proper labelling and the basic information it should include.

Although not expensive, technical and financial support should be made available to poor farmers or individuals with limited financial resources starting home ventures to develop labels and access simple labelling devices.

Regulatory bodies, like the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) and BFDA must monitor imports to ensure they meet labelling standards, particularly for products with shorter shelf lives that spoil easily. Importers must ensure proper labelling in English and/or Dzongkha if products arrive with labels in foreign languages.

The study also pointed out that agencies such as CCAA and BFDA should also oversee businesses to ensure compliance with labelling requirements and educate them on proper labelling practices.

A common challenge for small processors and re-packers is determining the expiration date of food products. Relevant agencies within the MOAL and the Ministry of Health (MoH) should provide education on accurately determining product expiration dates.