A lot of digging as Thimphu Thromde accelerates 30 projects

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

You may have noticed a lot of digging happening these days around Thimphu. This is a part of Thimphu Thromde’s 30 comprehensive urban renewal projects initiated in June 2025.

These efforts focus on drainage upgrades, road widening, and climate-resilient infrastructure to counter flooding, landslides, traffic congestion, and the strains of rapid urbanization in Bhutan’s capital.

The projects aim to offer safer, more accessible streets for all locals, with the majority of the work expected to be finished by mid-June 2026.

Due to the lack of basic services like roads, water supplies, and sewage at the time, improvements and development were previously concentrated on the outside of the core area.

“As periphery areas lacked some basic services in the last three years we were into development and enhancement in periphery area,” said the Thimphu Thrompon Ugyen Dorji.

Now the majority of the work is being done in the central regions of Thimphu, where the aging infrastructure is under stress from landslides, floods, rising temperatures, and an increase in the demand for water, sewage, and traffic.

Drainage Overhaul: Core Focus from West to Wangchu River

Chubachu, Memorial Chorten, the swimming pool, and Hong Kong Market areas are all covered by primary drainage lines that extend west to the Wangchu River. Two contractors have already been assigned to a crucial stretch from the Sersang double turning in Motithang via Changangkha Lhakhang, Hong Kong Market Avenue, RICB office and Changlingmithang. Three more are in the design stage for mid-February bidding.

The Thrompon emphasized the critical need for these upgrades, stating, “We are taking care of primary and secondary drainage so that water flow from rainfall and households will be channeled and will avoid flooding because some infrastructures were created long ago and they flood and cause a lot of problems.”

Every drainage project includes fixes for long-standing sewage problems, cable ducts on both sides and overhead walkways to improve pedestrian health and ease traffic congestion.

Traffic Congestion to be Reduced by Road Widening

Road expansions are underway in locations such as Kelki toward the milkbooth area, in front of NPPF, the Changangkha-Norling Building junction up to Motithang School, and more dangerous outskirts like Lungtenphu to Lubding and the Dantak office where now more people are settling in that area.

These steps are intended to reduce fuel consumption and ease economic constraints, prevent core-area jams and create loops for smoother movement. At Kawajangsa, above the painting school, there is more road widening being carried out.

The development of this period will have an important impact. People will find it easier to travel to their destinations with or without a car once it is finished, and accessibility will be the most important factor, stated the Thrompon.

Demkhong-Specific projects

Project packaging techniques were also described by Thrompon, as sometimes one project is not enough for the project to be implemented, so that’s why they try to package it, showcasing implementation benefits throughout demkhongs

Developments extend across Thimphu demkhongs, with major packages in Olakha-Changbangdu, Babesa-Simtokha, Motithang, and Taba-Dechencholing.​

At Dechencholing, a flagship bridge construction and water realignment project is nearing tender finalization. The underlying satellite town will receive full foundational works, roads, sewage, footpaths, and drainage.​

As for Taba and Jungzhina there are limited but targeted additions like streetlights, complementing prior major developments.​

On the route to Indian Embassy-Langjophakha, the tender process is underway to widen precarious narrow roads.​ At Hejo and Samtenling area minimal interventions are ongoing and in Olakha-Changbangdu area, road widening and drainage development is happening.

In Babesa-Simtokha, there is currently no footpath linking the RIM gate to the Olakha workshop. Thromde will now link the pathway from that location.

Thimphu Thromde Budget

Budget and Rationale

Thimphu Thromde approved Nu 1.91 billion for FY 2025-26.

The budget allocates between Nu 1.5 and 1.6 billion for drainage, school infrastructure and road widening. The Thrompon said that urban migration has greatly boosted student enrollment in Thimphu, putting increasing strain on educational facilities, infrastructure, and related support services.

Thus, seven schools including Sherabgatshel School in Dechencholing, Jungshina Primary School, Chubachu Primary School, Loselling Middle Secondary School, and both Babesa Primary and High School, are expanding into additional grade levels by constructing new buildings.

RGOB funds the projects under an accrual program, with each project receiving a precise allocation of funds.

Safety Measures in Active Construction Areas

Thromde officials use cordons with tapes, cones, signs and green netting to protect pedestrians, shopkeepers, kids, and vehicles near deep excavations and open drains. While businesses are given temporary accessibility arrangements, the public is advised to stay away from construction zones for safety reasons.