Bhutan moves to digitize pig and poultry farming with new registration system

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a major step toward modernizing Bhutan’s livestock sector, the Department of Livestock (DoL) has completed the first phase of training for the newly developed pig and poultry Farm Registration System (FRS). The digital platform is set to transform how pig and poultry farms are documented and monitored nationwide, laying the groundwork for a more transparent and organized approach to farm management.

The training gathered Livestock Production Officers (LPOs) and representatives from all 20 dzongkhags to prepare them as trainers and facilitators of the FRS rollout. These officers are central to the registration process, ensuring that applications submitted by farmers through Gewog Livestock Supervisors (GLS) are properly reviewed and verified before reaching the National Farm Registrar for final approval. This layered verification process is designed to maintain data accuracy and compliance with established farm standards.

Participants were introduced to the core functions of the FRS, including farmer registration, deregistration, ownership transfers, and farm assessments. Beyond these administrative tasks, the system offers tools to track farm inventories and monitor compliance. Data dashboards within the system will help generate detailed reports to support decision-making at local and national levels, ultimately strengthening governance in the livestock sector.

The training featured hands-on simulations, with LPOs rotating through different roles in the registration workflow to better understand how the system operates in practice. Technical support teams were on hand to address challenges, helping participants troubleshoot real-world scenarios. Over three days, the training also included strategy sessions where representatives from pig and poultry centres discussed trends in farm populations, resource needs, and the readiness of different regions to adopt the digital system.

A notable part of the rollout strategy is its inclusive design. Farmers familiar with digital tools will be encouraged to register their farms directly through the online platform, while those less comfortable with technology will receive assistance from Gewog Livestock Supervisors (GLS). This dual approach is intended to ensure that all farmers, regardless of their digital skills, can participate in the new system.

Connectivity challenges remain in some remote areas, but most pig and poultry farms are located in places with stable internet access, minimizing immediate disruptions. To further strengthen resilience, DoL plans to introduce offline registration features in future updates, allowing data to be collected without internet and synced once connectivity is available.

Looking forward, DoL plans to train GLS in the next fiscal year to prepare them for full-scale registration. This phased rollout is expected to improve data quality, build institutional capacity, and encourage participation from farmers and local officials alike.

The introduction of the FRS marks a significant shift in how farm data is collected and managed in Bhutan. By formalizing registration processes and improving data traceability, the system aims to enhance regulatory oversight, support timely interventions, and increase transparency across the pig and poultry sectors. In the long run, it is expected to deliver better data on farm locations, production, and compliance, which will help guide development policies, improve animal health monitoring, and boost consumer confidence in domestic produce.