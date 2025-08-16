Dechen Dorji makes history

Share Facebook

Bhutan has etched its name into the history books of Asian sports, as Dechen Dorji became the first Bhutanese athlete to win a medal at the Asian U19 & U22 Boxing Championships. The historic achievement came at the U22 Men’s 60kg (lightweight) division, where Dorji clinched a hard-fought bronze for boxing in Thailand 2025.

Dorji’s triumph is more than a medal, it is a testament to courage, perseverance, and the power of dreams. Against formidable competition and challenging odds, he stood tall and fierce, showcasing the determination and talent of Bhutanese athletes on the continental stage.

“I feel incredibly proud to bring this medal home for Bhutan,” said Dechen Dorji. “This achievement is not just mine, but for everyone who believed in me. My coaches, my team, and my country. I hope it inspires the next generation of Bhutanese athletes to dream big and work hard.”

The victory is also a celebration of the dedicated coaches, support staff, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to this landmark moment. Their collective effort transformed belief into reality, inspiring not just a nation but generations of young athletes.

The Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) extended its heartiest congratulations to Dorji and the entire team, hailing this accomplishment as a milestone in the country’s sporting history.