District Court sentences murderer of Sumitra Chhetri to life imprisonment for murder

Late Sumitra Chhetri finally got justice as Choten (Cheten) Tshering has been found guilty of murder and also rape of a child above the age of 12 year (digital penetration).

As per the Thimphu District Court judgement for the charge of murder Choten was found guilty and sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

For the charge “Rape of a Child above the age of 12 years” he was found guilty and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.



The two sentences are to be served consecutively for deterrence purpose.



The Court has ordered the defendant to pay compensation to the victim’s family within six months from the date of the judgment.

The court based its decisions primarily on the following the defendant pleading guilty, CCTV footage of various locations where the accused was seen walking towards the crime scene, reconstruction video of the day of the crime, post mortem reports of the deceased and DNA reports confirming that of victim and the accused.

Case Background

On 12.05.2024, the deceased, Sumitra Chhetri (aged 13 years 10 months 24 days on the day of the incident) was on her way to Dechenphug Lhakhang when she met the accused, Choten Tshering (aged 25 years 5 months 22 days).



After walking together for some time, the accused forcefully dragged the deceased down the road and tried to kiss her and touch her private parts and she resisted and scratched him. He punched her hard twice and she fainted, after which he engaged in non-consensual digital penetration.

During which, the victim regained consciousness and began to scream, the accused then covered her mouth, stuffed soil in her mouth and subsequently strangled her with rachu. He then covered her body with her kira and dry leaves and struck her head with a rock.

The case was registered before the court on 16.07.2024.

The case caused massive outrage on the issue of safety of girls and women. The police in record time cracked the case using CCTV footages including those from private citizens.