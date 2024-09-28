Lyonchhen attends 79th UN General Assembly, engages with global leaders

Share Facebook

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in New York on 20 September to participate in the high-level week of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Leading the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) delegation, which included the Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Finance Secretary, and senior officials, the Prime Minister embarked on a series of high-level meetings aimed at addressing key global issues and strengthening bilateral relations with partner countries.

In his address at the Summit of the Future on 22 September, Lyonchhen extended warm greetings from His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan.

“The Summit of the Future shines as a beacon of hope and ambition, embodying our collective resolve to build a brighter future for humankind,” he said, thanking UN President Dennis Francis, Secretary-General António Guterres, and co-facilitators from Germany and Namibia for their leadership in shaping the Pact for the Future.

He acknowledged the challenges the world faces, including climate change and geopolitical tensions, stating, “At this critical juncture, the Sustainable Development Goals face significant challenges, from geopolitical tensions to climate change. Yet, our determination remains unwavering, and Bhutan’s aspiration to become a developed country by 2034 aligns closely with this Pact.”

Lyonchhen highlighted the need for strong political will, global collaboration, innovative financing, and equitable resource distribution to achieve these goals. Emphasizing inclusivity, he added, “Bridging the digital divide and empowering youth are essential. Above all, success hinges on an inclusive, transparent, and accountable global governance system that ensures peace, security, and human rights for all.”

Bilateral Engagements

On the sidelines of UNGA, the Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from around the world, further solidifying Bhutan’s ties and cooperation in key sectors.

On 23 September, Lyonchhen met with the Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli, congratulating him on assuming office for the fourth time. Lyonchhen expressed optimism about deepening the bilateral relationship, particularly in tourism and trade. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Nepal for allocating land in Lumbini for the construction of a Bhutanese monastery, with plans to initiate construction soon.

In a separate meeting with the President of Mongolia, Khürelsükh Ukhnaa, the two leaders discussed areas of mutual cooperation, including education, traditional medicine, trade, and livestock. Lyonchhen extended his gratitude for the hospitality His Majesty The King received during his state visit to Mongolia, which further strengthened the spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister also engaged with the European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and expressing gratitude for the continued support from the EU. The discussion covered current areas of collaboration and potential future initiatives to further Bhutan’s development goals.

In another important bilateral meeting, Lyonchhen met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, where they discussed ongoing collaborations and potential opportunities for further partnership. Lyonchhen expressed his gratitude for FAO’s unwavering support towards Bhutan’s agricultural development.

Focus on Economic and Sustainable Development

Lyonchhen’s meeting with Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, focused on Bhutan’s key development priorities, including energy, healthcare, education, and digital transformation. Lyonchhen reaffirmed the strong partnership between Bhutan and the World Bank, with both parties expressing their commitment to work closely to promote sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

The Prime Minister also met with Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Mohamed Nasheed, to discuss Bhutan’s climate and economic goals. Both leaders emphasized their dedication to advancing Bhutan’s sustainable development efforts and collaborating on strategies to address climate change. They reaffirmed their commitment to work together to ensure Bhutan’s prosperity through green initiatives.

Lyonchhen held a high-level consultation on the formation of a forum for carbon-neutral and carbon-negative countries. Facilitated by UNDP, the meeting involved representatives from countries such as Comoros, Madagascar, Panama, and Suriname, along with partners like FAO, Global Environment Facility (GEF), UN Environment Programme, and Planet Labs. The meeting centered around the collective commitment to advancing climate action and sustainability.

Leveraging Bhutan’s Forest Resources

A notable engagement took place with CEO of Built by Nature, Paul King, Executive Director of Bauhaus Earth, Philipp Misselwitz, and other experts from the Yale School of Architecture and the Forest & Climate Leaders’ Partnership Secretariat. The discussion revolved around how Bhutan could capitalize on its rich forest resources to pursue green infrastructure while creating economic opportunities through value-added timber products.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City, a major project initiated by His Majesty The King, was also highlighted as a model of environmentally conscious urban development. Lyonchhen underscored the importance of managing forest resources efficiently and sustainably harvesting timber, including the use of advanced wood constructions like cross-laminated and glue-laminated timber.

At the SDG Media Zone, Lyonchhen participated in a discussion about moving beyond GDP as a sole indicator of development. Joined by Sabina Alkire from the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative and Pedro Conceição from UNDP, they explored how embracing a broader set of indicators could lead to a more inclusive and sustainable future. They emphasized the importance of measuring well-being and development beyond just economic growth.

In his meeting with John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for International Climate Policy, the Prime Minister highlighted Bhutan’s unique position as a carbon-negative country. The conversation focused on potential areas of collaboration in green energy and sustainable development, reinforcing Bhutan’s steadfast commitment to environmental conservation.

Lyonchhen’s engagement with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma, focused on shared priorities in development and education. The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation for the U.S. government’s critical support to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the potential for future collaboration.

Strengthening Bhutan’s Global Role

Further expanding Bhutan’s global ties, Lyonchhen met with Parameswaran Iyer, Executive Director at the World Bank Group representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Sri Lanka. They reviewed key regional infrastructure and renewable energy projects while discussing ways to enhance collaboration for Bhutan’s sustainable growth.

The Prime Minister concluded his meetings with a session alongside CEO of GEF, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, and Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund, Mafalda Duarte. Over brunch, they discussed Bhutan’s environmental conservation efforts and areas for future cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Bhutan’s climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

At the High-Level Reception for Leveraging Ambition for 30×30 and Beyond: The Road to CBD COP16, of which Bhutan was a co-host, Lyonchhen delivered the keynote address. He highlighted Bhutan’s long-standing commitment to environmental preservation, emphasizing that conservation is not just a governmental policy, but an integral part of Bhutan’s national identity.

As Lyonchhen continues his participation in the 79th UNGA, his engagements reflect country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation, address global challenges, and promote sustainable development for a brighter, greener future.