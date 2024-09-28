Dechencholing HSS teachers ensure nutritious meal for 57 flood affected students from their own pockets

Share Facebook

Dechencholing Higher Secondary School (DHSS) teachers have shown a great enthusiasm by initiating a mid-day meal for 57 flood affected students. After the flood, which swept through Dechencholing, Thimphu on 10 August, affected students were seen missing classes, and those attending were seen disturbed. Teachers came together for discussions as to how they could contribute to bringing back the students and supporting them.

Many students lost their homes in the flood and were living in temporary shelters. The emotional toll was significant, with families grappling with the loss of their possessions and the uncertainty of the future. The Office of Gyalpoi Zimpon provided essential support like shelter and food including Kidu.

Principal, DHSS said, “We actually wanted to heal the wounds of our children which were left behind by the flood. Thus, we immediately formed a team and discussed to organize a mid-day meal program, with teachers contributing funds to ensure that affected students, including those who were displaced, had access to nutritious meals. Almost 100 teachers excluding supporting staff contributed Nu 500 each, and this budget would be used to plan meal menu for the week.”

He added, “The mid-day meal program started immediately two days after the flood and continued for 22 days, excluding the weekends. We had 57 affected students, but not all of them came for the meals. I was walking around during lunchtime to see why they weren’t coming, and I was amazed to find they were having lunch with their friends who were bringing extra packed lunches for them. I was really impressed by this bond and initiative. In fact, 7 or 8 students didn’t come for that very reason. We weren’t just inviting the affected students, we also invited any students who couldn’t bring their own lunch.”

Also, concerns arose about the safety of the school’s water supply. Though the previous water tanks were filtration system, there was fears of seepage which would contaminate the water.

The Principal said, “Though our water source was different and we didn’t have any disturbance, we were worried about its cleanliness, whether it’d be fit to drink for our children. We did water testing and at the same time decided to purchase mineral waters as a precaution.”

The school quickly began receiving donations from generous individuals and organizations, like clothes, blankets, mineral water and other necessary commodities.

“A group of riders also came forward to provide us with water. This donation of water proved particularly helpful for the school’s sports activities since we have sports science in our school. We were creating many recreational activities for our children and lots of running, throwing all this will happen during that period so they take lots of water. Others donated filtered water jar which our students were utilizing very effectively. Also, it was an indication that the fitness level was shooting up and if children’s stay hydrated, they will be physically fit and mentally sound,” DHSS Principal said.

He shared that sports science was a gift project from His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck.

While the school was initially providing mid-day meals, the school transitioned to providing food supplies directly to the families of students who needed them.

“We have now decided to discontinue the mid-day meal program. We are rather going to reach rice, oils and vegetables to their homes, wherever required. Our school also received donations in terms of clothes, blankets and other necessary commodities for the students.

Today students have 100 percent attendance, and the situation is back to normal.