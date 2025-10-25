Druk Tshongrig Gatoen 2025 sparks new collaboration between investors and startups

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This year’s Druk Tshongrig Gatoen took a fresh approach to fostering Bhutan’s entrepreneurship culture, introducing a “Reverse Pitch” that placed investors and support agencies at the center of the discussion.

Instead of entrepreneurs presenting business ideas, investors shared their funding interests, challenges, and expectations, bridging a long-standing communication gap in the startup ecosystem.

The three-day national entrepreneurship festival, held on 18th to 21st October at the Royal Textile Academy (RTA) in Thimphu, gathered hundreds of entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators from across Bhutan. Under the theme “Community First, Entrepreneurship for All,” the event celebrated innovation that uplifts communities and promotes inclusive economic growth.

For the first time, the festival expanded beyond the capital, with simultaneous activities at Startup Centers and Business Incubation Hubs across the country. Participants engaged in workshops, exhibitions, and dialogue sessions exploring how innovation can drive Bhutan’s economic diversification.

“We want entrepreneurs to understand what kind of ventures we support and how to approach us with ideas that can grow sustainably,” said Thinley Choden, CEO of the Loden Tewa Center for Social Venture.

The Reverse Pitch format received positive feedback from participants, who said it helped them gain clearer insights into investor expectations. “It’s a great way to build awareness and prepare startups for real-world funding opportunities,” said Tashi Wangdi, Founder of Impact Hub Thimphu.

Throughout the event, sessions such as “The Real Story Behind the Startup Dream” and “The Mistakes That Built My Success” encouraged open discussions about challenges in entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, panels on “Innovation Economy” and “Building Partnerships That Last” explored ways to strengthen Bhutan’s innovation ecosystem.

Recognising excellence, Ramesh Rai of Paro Commercial Poultry Feed and Tharchen of iBest were honoured as Best Loden Entrepreneurs 2025, each receiving Nu 200,000. Lhomen Creation also won Nu 50,000 in the SEED Pitch Competition for its creative business concept.

Loden Foundation’s Executive Director, Pema Tshering, said this year’s festival focuses on reflection and collaboration rather than competition. “Every idea shared here, every partnership formed, adds to Bhutan’s collective journey of progress,” he said.

Organised by the Loden Foundation in partnership with the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, the event was supported by Impact Hub Thimphu, JICA, FAO, Society Switzerland Bhutan, Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives, and Bhutan Telecom.

As the festival concluded, it reinforced a powerful message, that Bhutan’s future entrepreneurs and investors are strongest when they listen, learn, and grow together toward a shared vision of innovation and community-driven progress.