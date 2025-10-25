EU warns ethanol in biocides, including hand sanitizers, could increase cancer risk

Share Facebook

Hand sanitizers are popular in Bhutan, especially after the pandemic, and it can be seen everywhere and many people even carry it around in their bags.

However, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has raised concerns over ethanol, classifying it as a substance that may pose health risks, including cancer and pregnancy-related complications.

Ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, is a clear and colorless liquid widely used in disinfectants, solvents, and even as a fuel. While it is the same type of alcohol found in beverages, industrial ethanol is produced either by fermenting sugars from crops such as corn and sugarcane or through synthetic processes.

Its ability to kill bacteria and viruses makes ethanol a key ingredient in many biocidal products, such as hand sanitizers, surface disinfectants, and medicines.

It is also commonly used as a biofuel blended with petrol and in other industrial applications. Prolonged exposure, through frequent use, inhalation, or skin contact, can pose health risks and could potentially affect vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and children.

Which is why regulatory agencies like ECHA are reviewing its safety for both human use and environmental impact.

According to ECHA, biocidal products are designed to protect humans and animals from harmful organisms, including pests, bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Each product contains one or more active substances that control these microbes before they can cause harm.

“In some cases, biocides are designed to repel or attract organisms, such as insects,” the agency said.

Biocides are crucial in hospitals and healthcare settings for controlling infectious diseases, in the food industry and restaurants to maintain food and water safety, and in industrial processes to prevent microbial growth that can spoil products or damage equipment.

Common examples include hand sanitizers, ethanol-based disinfectants, hydrogen peroxide, insect repellents, wood preservatives, antifouling paints, and water treatment chemicals like chlorine.

In March 2024, Greece submitted a revised assessment report on ethanol to ECHA, evaluating its hazardous properties, potential risks, and effectiveness in biocidal products. The report identifies the main product types in which ethanol is used:“Product-type 1: Human hygiene products, such as hand disinfectant, Product-type 2: Disinfectants and algaecides not intended for direct contact with humans or animals and Product-type 4: Products used in food and feed areas.”

The draft report, prepared by the Greek competent authority, examines how ethanol performs in these product types, assessing both its effectiveness in controlling harmful organisms and any risks to human health or the environment.

The ECHA’s Biocidal Products Committee is scheduled to meet between 25th to 27th November. If experts conclude that ethanol poses a risk of cancer or could harm human reproduction, the committee is expected to recommend its substitution with safer alternatives.

The agency’s primary goal is to ensure that ethanol and other biocides are replaced with safer substances in cleaning products and other consumer or industrial applications where risks are identified.

Such a decision could have implications beyond Europe. In Bhutan, ethanol is widely used in hand sanitizers, surface disinfectants, and other biocidal products across healthcare facilities, restaurants, and households.

If ethanol is found to pose significant health risks, such as cancer or harm to human reproduction, its widespread use in Bhutan could raise public health concerns.

People may need to monitor usage closely, issue guidance on safe handling, and consider alternative disinfectants to ensure that hygiene standards are maintained without compromising health.



As the European Chemicals Agency continues its assessment of ethanol, Bhutan faces the task of balancing everyday hygiene practices with potential health risks. While ethanol-based products remain crucial for infection control and public safety, authorities and users may need to stay informed about safe usage and possible alternatives.