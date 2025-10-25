Two brothers and their horses from Paro win the Laya highland horse race

Share Facebook

High above the clouds in the mountain village of Laya, cheers echoed across the valley as horse riders raced through the cold October wind. Among them were two brothers from Paro, whose story captured the hearts of many at the 8th Royal Highland Festival.

The brothers had brought their horses all the way from Paro, taking eight days to reach Laya. The journey was long and demanding, crossing mountain passes and rough trails, but their determination never gave up.

For them, it was not just about the competition, it was about passion, endurance, and the pride of representing their home in one of Bhutan’s most celebrated festivals.

When the race began, the two brothers raced side by side through the cheering crowd. As they approached the finish line, the competition grew fierce, and both crossed almost at the same time, making it difficult for the audience and even the judges to decide who had won.

In the end, Ugyen Dorji (27) took the first place, followed closely by his younger brother, Nim Tshering (23).

Ugyen Dorji shared that the journey to Laya had taken several days, leaving little time for practice. “We could not rehearse like the other participants,” he said, highlighting the challenge of preparing for the race while traveling such a long distance with their horses.

Despite the hurdles, the brothers had a history of strong performances. Earlier, at the Jomolhari Festival, both had also secured top positions, finishing among the first two participants.

Their consistent success reflects not only their skill and determination but also the deep bond they share with their horses and the enduring tradition of horse racing in Bhutan’s highlands.

Even though other participants from Laya were more familiar with the mountain routes where the race took place, the two brothers, along with their horses, made a strong mark in the competition.

Ugyen Dorji had also participated in last year’s Royal Highland Festival, where he finished third. He shared, “Last year, I did not have my own horse, so I borrowed one from Laya. However, I was not given a good horse due to the competitiveness of the event.”

This year, determined to improve his performance, Ugyen brought his own horse all the way from Paro.

For Nim Tshering, this was his first time participating in the Royal Highland Festival. Competing against five other participants, he and his horse secured second place. He had carefully prepared the decorative set for his horse well in advance, ensuring it would be beautifully adorned for the event.

Despite the challenges of the long journey and the intense competition, the reward at the finish line brought immense joy to Ugyen Dorji, and it also brought out the deep bond between rider and horse that forms the foundation of the highland racing tradition.

He said that receiving the prize from His Majesty filled him with pride and happiness. “The prize money is not mine, it belongs to my horse’s hard work. First, I would offer it at my altar, and then I would get something for my horse,” Ugyen Dorji said.

Nim Tshering dreams of participating in the horse race again at the next Highland Festival. The brothers added that, despite finishing so closely, they were happy to share the top positions as they come from the same village, celebrating both their individual achievements and their shared bond.

The brothers said they chose not to transport their horses by vehicle, concerned that it might cause harm or stress to the animals during the long journey.