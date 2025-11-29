Farmers from Barshong May gewog happy with income from doma and banana

Share Facebook

In the quiet hills of Barshong May gewog in Tsirang, farmers are embracing doma (areca nut) and banana cultivation on a scale never seen before. What began as a cautious shift away from older crops has now turned into a powerful rural success story, boosting household incomes, and giving farmers renewed confidence in the future of agriculture.

In recent years, doma and banana have become the backbone of many rural economies, but Barshong May’s momentum stands out for its speed and impact. Farmers who once depended heavily on oranges and traditional crops have discovered a steady, more reliable source of income through these high-value plants. The newfound prosperity is visible, in improved homes, better schooling opportunities for children, and growing investment in farm development.

The Barshong May Gup expressed the community’s sense of progress, saying, “It has been five years since we started harvesting doma trees, and it has brought consistent income to our farmers. People feel more secure because there is a dependable market for these crops.”

Banana, too, has established itself as a prized crop in the village, with farmers noting that it provides strong earnings even during periods when other crops may underperform. The Barshong May Tshogpa reflected on this positive shift, stating, “Doma and banana have truly strengthened livelihoods. These crops have given our villagers better earning power and more confidence to expand their fields.”

The market connections are also evolving. Middlemen and buyers from neighboring districts frequently visit Barshong May, drawn by the village’s growing production. This increased economic activity has opened new opportunities for seasonal workers and small local businesses, creating a ripple effect of benefits across the gewog.

Tsirang’s reputation as a producer of high-quality doma and banana is steadily rising, and Barshong May’s success is at the heart of this growth. Farmers from other gewogs such as Sergithang, Patshaling, and Rangthaling are observing the trend closely, with many now planning to expand their own plantations. The village’s progress is becoming a motivating example of how rural communities can strengthen their livelihoods through strategic crop selection.

The shift to doma and banana by farmers in Barshong May has shown that rural agriculture can offer prosperity when communities adapt and innovate together. The village’s growth story, built on the strength of these two income-generating crops, is emerging as one of Tsirang’s brightest examples of rural success.