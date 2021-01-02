Health Minister thanks her Health Family

Share Facebook

The Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo in a message to the health staff said 2020 has been a challenging year for all of humanity and Bhutan is no exception.

“However, it is a deeply reassuring fact that we have collectively endured in might and spirit that was as unprecedented as the pandemic itself. It was a show of exemplary national solidarity under the selfless and compassionate care of our dear Kings, showered with endless gestures of love and affection from Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and their Majesties the Queen Mothers, together with the valiant and tireless service of our frontliners,” said Lyonpo.

She that ever since the first case of COVID-19 in March, they have collectively been immersed in hectic days and sleepless nights.

“We had to steer through countless limitations while keeping the disease at bay. For this, I remain deeply indebted to all our health workers and frontliners throughout the country. If not for your endless sacrifices, we would not have been able to forge such an effective response,” she said.

Lyonpo said in what is the convergence of motivation for all the efforts put in to combating the pandemic and providing essential health services at the same time, His Majesty the King bestowed upon them the prestigious “Druk Thuksey Award” during the 113th National Day, a blessing that will leave a mark on all of us for eternity.

“This prestigious and priceless recognition conferred on the Ministry of Health belongs to each and every one of you who has toiled hard to contain a novel virus and yet, continued to provide uninterrupted health services to our people. In such extraordinarily trying times, the nation needed a hero, and you stood up to her call without inhibition,” said Lyonpo.

She said that in her work and travels, she witnessed the tremendous hard work and sacrifices each one of them put in every day be it at the health facilities providing care to people, or in the dzongkhags or the national headquarters working towards strengthening the health system and its resilience.

