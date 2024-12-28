Hejo crematorium to be relocated to Hongtsho, transforming site into green park

During the 11th Meet-the-Press session held yesterday, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) revealed that the current crematorium located in Hejo will be relocated to Hongtsho.

The proposed site in Hongtsho spans 46.45 acres, with 10.20 acres privately owned by 14 plot owners and the remaining 36.25 acres owned by the State, including 2.09 acres from the existing crematorium.

He shared that the move is part of the Thimphu Structure Plan, which designates the current Hejo location for redevelopment as a green park. A high-level concept design for the park is complete, with final design work currently underway.

Additionally, he said that the Hejo crematorium’s location, once considered an outskirt of Thimphu, is now centrally located due to significant urban development. The relocation aims to address this evolving urban context.